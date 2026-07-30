CFO named for 2 UNC Health hospitals

Kevin Kilday has been named CFO of Eden, N.C.-based UNC Health Rockingham and Siler City, N.C.-based UNC Health Chatham.

Mr. Kilday starts Aug. 3 and will oversee financial strategy, operational performance and long-term planning for both facilities, which are part of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, according to a July 30 news release.

He joins the system with more than 20 years of experience as a CFO, most of it in the Massachusetts healthcare market, according to the release. He most recently served as vice president of finance at Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, according to his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Kilday also previously served as CFO of Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center and CFO of Newburyport, Mass.-based Anna Jacques Hospital.

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