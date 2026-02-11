NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst names CEO 

Alina Moran has been named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, a 545-bed teaching hospital in the Queens borough of New York City. She will step into the role Feb. 16.



Ms. Moran’s appointment marks her return to NYC Health + Hospitals, where she spent more than two decades in leadership roles.

Most recently, Ms. Moran served as a strategic adviser at Samaritan, a digital health company focused on connecting people experiencing homelessness to care. Prior to that, she was president and CEO of Los Angeles-based California Hospital Medical Center, part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health, from 2020 to 2025.

Ms. Moran previously held leadership roles within NYC Health + Hospitals, including as CFO of Elmhurst Hospital from 2011 to 2016, CEO of Metropolitan Hospital from May 2016 to March 2020 and later as chief patient growth officer for the system. During her tenure as CFO of Elmhurst Hospital, she improved cash flow by $30 million and oversaw the facility’s Epic implementation, the health system said in a Feb. 11 news release.

Ms. Moran succeeds Helen Arteaga, PhD, who spent nearly five years as CEO of Elmhurst Hospital. Dr. Arteaga was recently appointed as the city’s deputy mayor of health and human services.