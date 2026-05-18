Iowa hospital names CEO

Atlantic, Iowa-based Cass Health has selected Jonathan Moe as its next CEO, effective Sept. 21.

Mr. Moe currently serves as CEO of Palo Alto County Health System in Emmetsburg, Iowa, a role he has held since 2021, according to a May 18 hospital news release.

He will succeed Brett Altman, who previously shared plans to retire after nearly a decade leading Cass Health.

Before joining Palo Alto County Health System, Mr. Moe held executive leadership roles with CHI Health Missouri Valley (Iowa), Shenandoah (Iowa) Medical Center and Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

Cass Health is a critical access hospital with 500 employees.

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