Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health taps CEO

By: Elizabeth Casolo

Michael Barber, interim CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, will continue his role in a permanent capacity, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the health system.

In his ongoing role as CEO, Mr. Barber will oversee Lancaster General Hospital and Women & Babies Hospital, outpatient pavilions, outpatient and urgent care services, and a network of more than 500 doctors.

Mr. Barber took the helm following John Herman’s departure in late 2025 to serve as president of Boston-based Tufts Medical Center. Prior to his CEO role, Mr. Barber was the COO of Lancaster General Health — which is part of the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System — since 2023. He spent 27 years as a senior leader for Penn Medicine’s Chester County Hospital, as well.

As COO of Chester County Hospital, Mr. Barber spearheaded the facility’s largest expansion on record, which included a $290 million patient tower and more robust surgical and cardiovascular services.

