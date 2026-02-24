Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center names new CEO

Trevor Brand was appointed CEO of Sutter Health’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, which operates campuses in Berkeley and Oakland, Calif.

Mr. Brand will assume the role March 30 and serve as dyad partner to Ursula Boynton, MD, chief medical executive of Alta Bates Summit, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

He most recently served as CEO of Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif.

During his tenure, Sutter Delta launched a catheterization laboratory, implemented a DV5 surgical robotic system and expanded gynecology, general surgery and orthopedics programs, resulting in 4% year-over-year surgical growth, according to the release. He also expanded intensive care services to a 24/7 coverage model and introduced a palliative care program.

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health serves more than 3.5 million patients annually.