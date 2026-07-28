UHS Texas hospital names CEO

Oliver Ostorga has been appointed CEO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas).

Mr. Ostorga previously served as interim CEO of Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System, according to a July 27 LinkedIn post from the hospital.

He joined King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services in 2020 as associate administrator at Doctors Hospital of Laredo, where he completed the UHS COO Development Program.

Mr. Ostorga went on to serve as COO of Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, Texas, a sister facility of Doctors Hospital of Laredo, from May 2022 to November 2023. He then served as COO of Northwest Texas Healthcare System, another sister facility, from November 2023 to August 2025.

Doctors Hospital of Laredo is a 183-bed acute care facility.

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