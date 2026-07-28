VCU Massey Cancer Center names director 

Monica Baskin, PhD, has been named director of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, pending board approval in September.

Dr. Baskin will begin serving as director Aug. 3, according to a July 27 news release from VCU Massey.

She is the first Black woman to be named director of a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, the release said.

Dr. Baskin joined VCU Massey in 2025 from Pittsburgh-based UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, where she served as deputy director, associate director for community outreach and engagement, vice chancellor for community health equity, and associate director for health equity.

At VCU, Dr. Baskin will also serve as associate dean for cancer innovation in the VCU School of Medicine, with appointments as professor in the division of hematology, oncology and palliative care in the department of internal medicine, and professor in the division of social and behavioral sciences at the School of Public Health. She is also expected to be named the Lipman Chair in Oncology.

Dr. Baskin succeeds Robert Winn, MD, who served as VCU Massey Cancer Center director from 2019 to 2026. Dr. Winn was appointed director of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System’s Fox Chase Cancer Center in March.

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