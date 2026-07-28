For-profit operators: 154 executive moves in 2026

For-profit hospital operators have made leadership moves across all levels in 2026 — from individual hospitals to regional divisions and corporate roles.

Here are 154 for-profit hospital executive moves that have been announced or completed in 2026:

Editor’s note: This roundup was created Jan. 22 and will continue to be updated.

Ardent Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

1. Dave Caspers was named president and CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.

2. Cheryl Chisholm was appointed chief people officer of Ardent Health.

3. Ethan Chernin is no longer president of hospital services at Ardent Health, effective March 24.

4. Carolyn Schneider, CHRO of Ardent Health, retired.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

5. Blake Hubbard was appointed CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center, part of CHS.

6. Andrew “Drew” Emery was appointed market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare, part of CHS.

7. Justin Serrano was named CEO of Physicians Regional Healthcare System’s Collier Boulevard campus in Naples, Fla. The organization is part of CHS.

8. Joey Hester shared plans to retire as CEO of Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Ala., part of CHS.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

9. Samuel “Sam” Boadi was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida South Tampa and West Tampa Hospitals, part of HCA.

10. Jordan Fulkerson was named CFO of Jacksonville-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

11. Karen Ambrose was appointed COO of HCA’s Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas.

12. Mari Elliott was named CEO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, both in St. Petersburg.

13. Arabinda “Ara” Pani, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas).

14. Edjola Xhaferi was appointed CFO of The Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston, part of HCA.

15. Richard Lear was appointed CIO of Austin, Texas-based St. David’s HealthCare and HCA’s Central and West Texas division.

16. Suresh Ponnada, MD, was named chief medical officer of Las Vegas-based Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, part of HCA.

17. Musaddiq Waheed, MD, was named chief medical officer of Webster, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

18. Sandhya Henry, BSN, RN, was named vice president of quality for West Palm Beach, Fla.-based HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

19. Lori Merritt was appointed COO of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford.

20. Kristen Lindenboom was named COO of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

21. Steve Young was named CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital after serving as CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton and HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

22. Brent Burish was named CEO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.

23. Tremaine Gibson was named COO of Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.

24. Ben Rawcliffe, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., part of HCA.

25. Maria Caruso was named CFO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

26. Hunter Gullickson was named CFO of HCA Healthcare hospitals in St. Petersburg, Fla.

27. Sam Younger, PhD, MSN, was named COO of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn., part of HCA.

28. Rachel Sloan was appointed COO of St. David’s Georgetown Hospital in Texas. The hospital is part of St. David’s HealthCare, a partnership between HCA and two local nonprofits — St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation.

29. Angela Dillon was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

30. Carolyn Hunter was appointed COO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., part of HCA.

31. Philip Marchesini was named CEO and market lead of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.

32. Janie Thompson stepped down from her role as COO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., part of HCA. Ms. Thompson is succeeded by Valerie Newman, who is stepping into the COO role after serving in the same position at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital.

33. Joseph Reuben, MD, was named chief medical officer for Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center, part of HCA.

34. Denise Sutler, MD, was appointed chief medical officer for Houston-based The Women’s Hospital of Texas, part of HCA.

35. John Summers, RN, was appointed COO of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center, part of HCA.

36. Valerie Newman was appointed COO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., part of HCA.

37. Onel Rodriguez was named Far West Division CFO of HCA.

38. Vikesh Tahiliani, MD, vice president of care transformation and innovation at HCA, is stepping down from his role.

39. Michael Ehrat was named CEO of Blacksburg, Va.-based HCA Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital.

40. John Tyler was appointed COO of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo., part of HCA.

41. Jessica Marin was named COO of Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Health System, part of HCA.

42. Stu Simpson was named assistant CFO of HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge in Lone Tree, Colo.

43. Cynthia Cifuentes-Finkel was appointed senior vice president of marketing and corporate affairs for HCA.

44. Jennifer Bocker, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA’s Capital Division, which spans 18 hospitals across Virginia and New Hampshire.

45. Anjelis Oliveira, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Sebring-based HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.

46. Tom McKeon was appointed vice president of human resources at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.

47. Yovela Salazar was appointed assistant CFO at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

48. Chinsia Francis-Hill, MSN, RN, was appointed assistant chief nursing officer at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

49. Kavita Gangaram was appointed financial controller at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

50. Joe Britner was appointed CEO of HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac.

51. Henry Capote was appointed CEO of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring.

52. Taylor Sawyer was named COO of HCA’s TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

53. Sandi Gill, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Medical City Plano in Texas, part of HCA.

54. Andy Leveque was named regional vice president of human resources for Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, part of HCA.

55. Sarah Bryant was named vice president and chief nursing transformation officer for HCA.

56. Sherri Hess, vice president and chief nursing informatics officer for HCA, is retiring.

57. Cory Mead was named CEO of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

58. Francis Tezanos was named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas).

59. Alex Masmela, BSN, RN, was named CEO of HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee.

60. Ryan LeMasters was named CEO of TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tenn., part of HCA.

61. Olivia Velasquez was named COO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

62. Eram Ahmed was appointed assistant CFO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

63. Zane Evans was appointed CFO of HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

64. Tyler Grajeda was named vice president of operations for HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas).

65. German Galaso was appointed chief development officer at Wichita, Kan.-based Wesley Healthcare, part of HCA.

66. Dan Astleford was appointed CEO of HCA’s Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

67. Edith Silva-Gotay was named vice president of human resources at HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

68. Brian Melear, RN, CEO of HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee, retired after nearly 27 years with the hospital.

69. Nicole Garlinghouse was appointed CFO of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

70. Lori Feltner, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of HCA’s TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tenn.

71. Natalie Whitmer, COO of HCA’s TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., stepped down from her role. Ms. Whitmer has joined Arlington-based Texas Health Resources as COO of Texas Health Fort Worth.

72. Dena Caltrider was named vice president of operations for HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

73. Heather Ash, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

74. Melissa Butler was appointed COO of HCA Healthcare’s Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage.

75. Yvonne Schofield was named vice president of operations at Alaska Regional Hospital.

76. Montana Miller was appointed vice president of human resources at Alaska Regional Hospital.

77. Mike Davis, MSN, was named vice president of quality at Alaska Regional Hospital.

78. DeVry Anderson, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Texas. The hospital is part of St. David’s HealthCare, a partnership between HCA and two local nonprofits — St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation.

79. Joel Leone joined HCA’s Savannah, Ga.-based Memorial Health as its new COO.

80. Armando Bonheur, Jr. was named vice president of operations at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

81. Robyn Miller, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, part of HCA.

82. Abby Bray was named vice president of operations for Vidalia, Ga.-based Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, part of HCA.

83. Sharleen Betancourt, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio, part of HCA.

84. Josh Gill was named COO of HCA’s Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

85. John Castaneda was appointed vice president of human resources for HCA Houston Healthcare.

86. Lindsay Goldammer, RN, MSN, was appointed interim chief nursing officer of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

87. Erica Rossitto, BSN, RN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nurse executive at HCA.

88. Kristopher Russell was named CFO of HCA’s Idaho Falls-based Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

89. Justin Inglett was named CFO of HCA’s Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center.

90. Sabrina Kidd, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of HCA’s Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

91. Nanette Logan, DNP, exited her role as CEO of HCA’s Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va. Ben Brown is her successor.

92. David Wylie was appointed CFO of HCA’s Waycross, Ga.-based Memorial Satilla Health.

93. Neva Spencer, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

94. Megan Powe was appointed COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

95. Whitney Staub-Juergens, RN, was named COO for digital transformation and innovation at HCA.

96. Steve Young was named CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

97. Brent Burish was named CEO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.

98. Tremaine Gibson was named COO of Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., part of HCA.

99. Mitchel Ferguson was named COO of HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City.

100. Fred Ashworth was named CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare TriStar division.

101. Robby Payne was named CFO of Tamarac-based HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

102. Casey Guber was named president and CEO of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s, two hospitals on its Denver campus.

103. Michael Cuffe, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of HCA, shared plans to step down from his role.

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

104. Amanda Motley was named market CFO for Harris Regional Hospital, Haywood Regional Medical Center and Swain Community Hospital, all part of Duke LifePoint.

105. Jason Godfrey was named market senior financial officer for Harris Regional Hospital, Haywood Regional Medical Center and Swain Community Hospital, all part of Duke LifePoint.

106. Michael Covert was named CEO of Lifepoint’s Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center.

107. Jason Kimbrell was appointed CEO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare — a joint venture of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Lifepoint Health.

108. Dustin Koctar was named vice president of finance for Lifepoint.

109. Steve Hyde shared plans to retire as CEO of Paris (Texas) Regional Health, part of Lifepoint. COO Chris Boukas will serve as interim CEO.

110. Lindy White was named CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., part of Lifepoint.

111. Astrid Gonzalez Parrilla was named CEO of Centra Rehabilitation Hospital in Lynchburg, Va., part of Lifepoint.

112. Ashley McDonald was appointed CEO of PeaceHealth Springfield (Ore.) Rehabilitation Hospital, part of Lifepoint.

113. Ray Perez was named CEO of Baptist Health Rehabilitation Hospital in South Miami, Fla., part of Lifepoint.

114. Megan Pfarr was appointed CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System Rehabilitation Hospital in Green Bay, Wis., part of Lifepoint.

115. Marcia Patterson, DNP, MSN, RN was appointed CEO of Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave, Ariz., part of Lifepoint.

116. Elliott Brown was appointed senior vice president and chief accounting officer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint.

117. Megan Pfarr was named inaugural CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System Rehabilitation Hospital, set to open in Green Bay, Wis., in 2026, in partnership with Lifepoint Rehabilitation.

118. Sean Daniel, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of two critical access hospitals in Tennessee: Highpoint Health-Trousdale in Hartsville and Highpoint Health-Riverview in Carthage. Highpoint Health is based in Gallatin, Tenn. It is a joint venture between Lifepoint Health and Ascension Saint Thomas, the Tennessee regional system of St. Louis-based Ascension.

119. Robert Coscione was named vice president of managed care for Lifepoint.

120. Bob Barrett was named president of Lifepoint’s Western division.

121. Alison Dulfer was appointed CEO of Woodland Springs Behavioral Health in Conroe, Texas, part of Lifepoint.

122. Geoffrey Hall was named CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., a joint venture rehabilitation hospital affiliated with Lifepoint.

123. Ellen Moss was appointed CEO of University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital in Ohio and University Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospital in Beachwood, Ohio, both affiliated with Lifepoint.

124. Bruce Tassin was named CEO of Centerpoint Health-Georgetown and Centerpoint Health-Versailles in Kentucky, both part of Lifepoint.

125. Vera Yigle-Kaljob, MD, was appointed CEO of Triangle Springs, a behavioral health hospital in Raleigh, N.C., part of Lifepoint.

126. Susan Burroughs was appointed COO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare — a joint venture of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Lifepoint Health.

127. Chris Boukas, RN, was named COO of Lifepoint’s Paris (Texas) Regional Health.

128. Rebekah Artman, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital in North Carolina. Both facilities are part of Duke LifePoint.

129. Shanna Howard was named assistant vice president of revenue cycle compliance strategy at Lifepoint.

130. Jason Fisher was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Lifepoint.

131. Aaron Lewis was appointed president and COO of Lifepoint.

Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.)

Editor’s note: Prime Healthcare is a for-profit health system based in Ontario, Calif., that also includes hospitals operated by the nonprofit Prime Healthcare Foundation. Of its 51 hospitals, 33 are for-profit and 18 are nonprofit.

132. Rick Naegler was appointed regional CEO of Prime’s four hospitals in Missouri and Kansas.

133. Patrick Kerrwood was appointed CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, Ill., part of Prime.

134. Chris Lewis‘s role was expanded to regional CFO of Prime’s Chicago-based Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital and Evanston, Ill.-based Saint Francis Hospital.

135. Larry Coomes, CEO of Prime’s Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Ill., was appointed CEO of the system’s Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.

136. Teri Meintel-Hurley was named corporate vice president of patient access for Prime.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

137. Beenu Chadha shared plans to retire as CFO of San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, part of Tenet.

138. Daniel Lee was named CEO of Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township, Mich., part of the Detroit Medical Center and Tenet.

139. Paola Arbour will retire as chief information officer of Tenet Healthcare at the end of 2026. Ms. Arbour will remain with Tenet in a non-executive role through April 1, 2028.

140. J. Michael Grooms was named senior vice president and controller, as well as principal accounting officer, at Tenet.

141. Tracey Crandall was named CHRO of Tenet’s Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

142. Denten Park exited his role as CEO of Tenet’s St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet’s Massachusetts market. Adam Bracks was named interim CEO of St. Vincent.

143. Genifer Rucker was appointed president and CEO of Tenet’s Resolute Baptist Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.

144. Maria Menendez was appointed CEO of Tenet’s St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.

145. Ricky Ramirez, MSN, RN, was named COO of St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Children’s Hospital, both part of Tenet and based in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

146. Melisa Adkins, BSN, RN, was appointed CEO of The Brook Hospital KMI in Louisville, Ky., part of UHS.

147. Rene Havel, EdD, was named CEO of Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health Hospital in Amarillo, part of UHS.

148. Andrew Wilson was appointed CEO of Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, part of UHS.

149. Robert Omar Mariscal Jr. was named CFO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo in Texas, part of Universal Health Services.

150. Matthew Peterson resigned as executive vice president and president of behavioral health at Universal Health Services, effective June 19.

151. Antony Sebastian was named COO of Sparks-based Northern Nevada Medical Center, part of UHS.

152. Rob Anderson, CEO of Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center, has shared plans to resign. COO Philip Reber was appointed interim CEO.

153. Leigh Holston exited her role as CEO of UHS’ Holly Hill Hospital in Raleigh, N.C. Kippy Woodlief, DNP, RN, was named interim CEO of the behavioral health facility.

154. Crystal Manning-Mitchell, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of River Oaks Hospital in Harahan, La., part of UHS.



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