HCA Florida taps 4 hospital leaders

HCA Florida Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has appointed four leaders at two of its hospitals.

Tom McKeon was named vice president of human resources at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, according to an April 21 LinkedIn post.

Yovela Salazar was appointed assistant CFO at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, previously serving as the hospital’s accounting controller, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Chinsia Francis-Hill, MSN, RN, was named assistant chief nursing officer at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

Kavita Gangaram was named financial controller at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

The additions expand leadership across both hospitals as they work to meet community healthcare needs, the post said.

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