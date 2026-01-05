HCA Florida hospital names new COO

Megan Powe has been appointed COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis, effective Jan. 5, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker’s.

Ms. Powe brings more than 10 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to the release. Most recently, she served as COO of the 432-bed Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

She also previously held multiple senior leadership roles within Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, including hospital COO, market chief strategy officer and chief strategy officer, according to the release.

HCA Florida JFK Hospital, a 516-bed facility, is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.