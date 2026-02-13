HCA Texas hospital names chief medical officer 

DeVry Anderson, MD, has been named chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Texas.



The 465-bed hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. In his new role, Dr. Anderson oversees clinical operations at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center and St. David’s Surgical Hospital, which is part of the medical center’s campus, according to a Feb. 13 news release shared with Becker’s.



Dr. Anderson brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience. Most recently, he served as CMO of HCA Healthcare’s San Antonio Division, a role he began in June 2023. There, he had clinical oversight of 13 hospitals and more than 4,000 physicians. During that time, he helped launch a graduate medical education program to train residents in general surgery and internal medicine.



Prior to that, he was CMO of St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson is a retired U.S. Army colonel and family medicine physician. He previously served as chief medical officer of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas, and completed multiple deployments to Iraq as a command surgeon.