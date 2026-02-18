Lifepoint Health taps vice president of managed care from Ardent

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health named Robert Coscione vice president of managed care, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Coscione began his role in January and is responsible for the system’s overarching managed care strategy and payer relationships.

He joined Lifepoint from Brentwood-based Ardent Health, where he served as senior vice president of payer strategies since October 2021. He previously served as vice president of payer strategy and managed care contracting at Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Healthcare.