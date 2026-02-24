HCA Florida taps new vice president of operations

Dena Caltrider has been named vice president of operations for HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Fla., according to a Feb. 24 LinkedIn post.

The hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Caltrider served as director of rehabilitative services at HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie, Fla.

“As our hospital enters a significant phase of growth — including development of a new patient tower and continued service line expansion — [Ms. Caltrider’s] operational insight, collaborative leadership approach and commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care will play an important role in advancing our strategic priorities,” the post said.