9 women making moves in healthcare

Several women have recently stepped into new executive roles at hospitals and health systems — including through promotions, new appointments or planned retirements.

While women hold most entry-level positions in healthcare, they made up just 35% of C-suite leaders in 2024, an increase from 29% in 2020. Healthcare leaders recently told Becker’s that improving women’s representation in leadership requires intentional efforts such as succession planning, sponsorship opportunities and affinity groups.

The following hospital and health system executive moves involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker’s since Dec. 19.

Editor’s note: This live webpage was created Jan. 9 and updated Feb. 12.

Feb. 7-12

1. Carisa Buegler was appointed president of New Ulm (Minn.) Medical Center.

2. Natalie Rodriguez was named CEO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

3. Brigid Toyne-Barfoot, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

4. Alina Moran was appointed CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, a 545-bed teaching hospital in the Queens borough of New York City.

5. Carolyn Leja, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nurse of Trinity Health Grand Rapids in Michigan.

6. Caren Lewis, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

7. Nisha Morris was promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

8. Christy Pehanich was appointed assistant vice president of revenue cycle process improvement at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

9. Robyn Miller, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center.

Jan. 30-Feb. 6

1. Tracey Crandall was named CHRO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

2. Carmela Coyle plans to retire in 2027 as president and CEO of the California Hospital Association.

3. Carrie Dunford was appointed chief clinical shared services officer of Intermountain Health.

4. Julie Nix was named CEO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health, effective April 1.

5. Kimberly Blaha was named president and chief administrative officer of Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix.

6. Robin Kobayashi was appointed chief people strategy officer of Honolulu-based The Queen’s Health System.

7. Charlene Boyer, DHA, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Syringa Hospital & Clinics in Grangeville, Idaho, effective March 1.

8. Abby Bray was named vice president of operations at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, Ga.

9. Shelby Arveson was appointed senior vice president of finance for Phoenix-based Banner Health.

10. Beth Allen was appointed CFO for the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

11. Traci Nordberg was named CHRO for The University of Texas at Austin’s academic health system.

12. Carolyn Schneider retired as CHRO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.

13. Deidre Franzese was named vice president of system financial shared services at Clearwater, Fla.-based Baycare.

14. Karen Nanney is retiring as vice president of finance for enterprise-wide functions at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health.

15. Deb Rudquist, RN, is retiring as president of Amery (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic.

16. Adrienne Moore, DrPH, was appointed senior vice president of strategy and growth for Phoenix-based Banner Health.

17. Liz Sellers, MSN, stepped down as CEO of Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colo., for a new CEO role out of state.

18. Mary Williamson was appointed CFO of CenterPointe Hospital of Columbia (Mo.)

19. Lina Scroggins was named chief product officer of Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy Health.

20. Clara Blitch was named CHRO of Birmingham-based Children’s of Alabama.

21. Sharleen Betancourt, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio.

22. Deborah Berini was named chief executive of Anchorage-based Providence Alaska.

23. Susan Newton was named vice president of finance for St. Louis-based Ascension’s Florida market.

24. Melissa Lozano, MD, was named system medical director of women’s health at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health.

25. Divya Pathak, chief data and AI officer at NYC Health + Hospitals, is exiting the role to serve as chief AI officer at Regeneron.

Jan. 22-29

1. Anika Gardenhire, RN, was named chief digital and information office at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine.

2. Virpal Donley, RN, was promoted to vice president and associate chief nursing executive of UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento.

3. Casey Fleckenstein, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga.

4. Jessica Brown, MSN, RN, was named site administrator for Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.

5. Brittany Casey was promoted to chief quality officer at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, La.

6. Lacey Bredehoeft-Fiene was named vice president of financial services and CFO at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

7. Sarah Matlin was appointed senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health.

8. Taylor Hamilton was named chief digital officer at Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.

9. Idorenyin Carter was appointed director of finance at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth.

10. Alison Dulfer was named CEO of Woodland Springs Behavioral Health in Conroe, Texas.

11. Ellen Moss was named CEO of University Hospitals Avon (Ohio) Rehabilitation Hospital and University Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospital in Beachwood, Ohio.

12. Vera Yigle-Kaljob, MD, was named CEO of Triangle Springs, a behavioral health hospital in Raleigh, N.C.

13. Kristin Gardner, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center in Cambridge, Ohio.

14. Randa Perkins, MD, was appointed chief health information officer at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.

15. Kayleen Harandi was named vice president of managed care contracting at Salinas (Calif.) Valley Health.

16. Anita Chou was promoted to finance officer for the Southern California Network at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

17. Teresa Perry was appointed CFO at UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

18. Loree Ching was named CFO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health Medical Associates.

19. Lisa DeKezel, BSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Ray County Hospital and Healthcare in Richmond, Mo.

20. Laura Lay was named senior director of revenue cycle at Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health.

21. Seanna-Kaye Denham Wilks, PhD, was named chief operations officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/McKinney, a 320-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in New York City.

22. Rachel Stanley, MD, was appointed physician in chief at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford.

Jan. 16-22

1. Grace Davis was named executive vice president and chief external affairs officer at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

2. Cindy Rollenhagen was appointed senior vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health.

3. Jenn Schwartz was named executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

4. Sarah Goncher was named chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

5. Susan Burroughs was named COO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center.

6. Janice Walker, DHA, RN, was appointed the inaugural chief nursing officer at Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health.

7. Katie Hile, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer at UNC Health Wayne in Goldsboro, N.C.

8. Gelareh Zadeh, MD, PhD, was named David C. and Flora C. Pratt Distinguished Chief Medical Officer of Mayo Clinic Platform.

9. Shana Scales was promoted to chief human resources officer at Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System.

10. Kristen Kruszewski, PharmD, was appointed chief pharmacy officer for Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

11. Holly Schienke, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for McLaren Lapeer (Mich.) Region.

12. Caitlin Lewis was named CEO of AdventHealth East Orlando (Fla.), effective Feb. 2.

13. Anne Marie McDonald, EdD, RN, was appointed chief nursing executive at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.

14. Peggy Norton-Rosko, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

15. Sister M. Mikela Meidl, BSN, was appointed president of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.

16. Sarah Cole was named vice president of national net revenue management at St. Louis-based Ascension.

17. Alice Issai was named president of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health’s Southern California Network.

Jan. 9-16

1. Kristie Ross, MD, was named chief medical officer of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and the children’s market at Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

2. Lindsay Goldammer, RN, MSN, was named interim chief nursing officer of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

3. Nikki McLain was named CFO of Piedmont Augusta (Ga.)’s clinical hub.

4. Carrie Brewton, MSN, was named COO of Russellville, Ark.-based St. Mary’s Regional Health System.

5. Beth Leonard was appointed senior vice president and chief public affairs officer at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

6. Katie Scott, MSN, RN, was named COO of Ascension Providence in Waco, Texas.

7. Erica Rossitto, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nurse executive at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

8. Jodi Coombs, BSN, RN, exited her role as interim CEO of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. Claire Alminde, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, was named acting president.

9. Allison Sours was appointed president and CEO of Graham Health System in Canton, Ill.

10. Jill Payne, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Health.

11. Misty Brackett was named vice president of the consolidated business office at Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.

12. Amanda Maggard was named chief people officer of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s multi-state division.

13. Georgia Jones was appointed revenue cycle director of Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge, Ga.

14. Kayla Fogg Tidwell was named COO of AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Fla.

15. Christine Guillory was named chief legal officer of Atlanta-based Grady Health System.

16. Terrie Poe, DNP, was named chief nursing executive of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

17. Anna Noonan, RN, plans to retire as president and COO of Berlin, Vt.-based Central Vermont Medical Center.

18. Jessica Williamson was named CFO of Bainbridge, Ga.-based Memorial Hospital and Manor.

19. Amanda Soesbe was named vice president of finance and CFO at Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center.

20. Genifer Rucker was appointed president and CEO of Resolute Baptist Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.

21. Melanie Akers, DNP, RN, was named vice president of operations for Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington.

Dec. 19-Jan. 9

1. Wendy Fielding was appointed CFO of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, effective Jan. 10.

2. Donna Roach, CIO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health, added the title of system chief digital information officer.

3. Sabrina Kidd, MD, was named chief medical officer of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

4. Grace Taylor was appointed president of UCHealth Greeley (Colo.) Hospital, effective Feb. 1.

5. Susan Brooks, BSN, RN, was appointed executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

6. Allison Schuler, MSN, was named CEO and chief nursing officer of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala in Kosciusko, Miss.

7. Neva Spencer, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

8. Amanda de los Reyes was appointed vice president of revenue cycle at Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

9. Nina Pacheco was named vice president and system compliance officer at Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.

10. Kim Baugh was appointed CFO of Share Medical Center in Alva, Okla.

11. Samantha Crandall, PhD, RN, was appointed senior vice president of quality and patient safety at Towson, Md.-based GBMC HealthCare.

12. Susan Sauder was appointed chief executive of Medford, Ore.-based Providence Southern Oregon Service Area.

13. Autumn McFann was appointed CFO of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

14. Marcee Chmait was named head of emerging opportunities and ventures at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

15. Carolyn Jackson was appointed president and COO of Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., effective Feb. 2.

16. Kelli Ferry was appointed executive vice president and chief legal officer at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

17. Rebekah Artman, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital in North Carolina.

18. Amanda Vick, BSN, was named CEO of Lander, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care.

19. Tori Bowers was named CFO of Abilene, Kan.-based Memorial Health System.

20. Michele Hasselblad, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital, effective Feb. 1.

21. Susan Collins was appointed vice president of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger’s venture capital arm, Geisinger Ventures.

22. Ellie Michael was named COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn.

23. E. Misa Ewing, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn.

24. Megan Powe was named COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

25. Julie Smith was named service area CFO for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

26. Jennifer Yartym was named president of Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital.

27. Ebony Boulware, MD, was appointed chief academic officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

28. Michele Williams, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Methodist Fremont Health in Nebraska.

29. Tamar Goldblatt was named vice president of payer revenue strategy and contracting at St. Louis-based Ascension.

30. Whitney Staub-Juergens, RN, was named COO for digital transformation and innovation at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

31. Pamela Vanderberg, MSN, vice president, trauma and burn services at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, was appointed to the board of directors of the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

32. Rebecca Geyer, MSN, RN, director of performance improvement at Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation in Camp Hill, Pa., was appointed to the board of directors of the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

33. Susan Takacs was named COO of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C.

34. Amy Crouch was named CFO of HSHS Wisconsin.

35. Divya Matai was named CFO of HSHS’ Central Illinois market and Illinois Physician Enterprise.

36. Helen Arteaga Landaverde, PhD, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, was appointed deputy mayor of health and human services in New York City.

37. Abby Jackson was named chief compliance officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City in Missouri.

38. Fallon Phillips was named assistant CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas.

39. Lara Khouri was appointed chief executive of MemorialCare’s Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, Calif., effective Feb. 16.

40. Kim Moody was named vice president and chief accounting officer at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

41. Kavita Sharma, MD, was appointed associate chief medical officer of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital.

42. Amy Gonzalez was named assistant CFO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

43. Katherine Bourbeau-Medinilla, MD, was named the first chief population health officer and associate chief medical officer of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif.

44. Jennifer Garnica, BSN, RN, was named Central Illinois Market chief nursing officer at Hospital Sisters Health System, effective Jan. 19.

45. Tiffany Comis, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.

46. Laura Baxter, BSN, RN, was named chief clinical officer at Waukon, Iowa-based Veterans Memorial Hospital.

47. Mandy Shaiffer, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and its affiliated medical group, Wellstone Health Partners, both based in Harker Heights, Texas.

48. Devon Sirney was appointed vice president of human resources of Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center.

49. Nicole Phillips was named senior vice president and chief marketing, brand and consumer experience officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

50. Geetha Gangu, MD, was named chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, Texas.

51. Rita Bunch was named COO of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

52. Kata Sawa was named chief philanthropy officer at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

53. Courtney Schmelzle was named HIPAA privacy officer at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, Kan.

54. Summer Zink, CFO, and Jill Ritchie, RN, chief nursing officer, were named co-interim CEOs of Ellinwood (Kan.) Hospital and Clinic.