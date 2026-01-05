Geisinger venture capital arm names new vice president

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has named Susan Collins as vice president of its venture capital arm, Geisinger Ventures.

Ms. Collins announced the new role in a Jan. 5 LinkedIn post. She will be responsible for strategic partnerships, commercialization and building an operating model for Geisinger Ventures.

“I’m very grateful to join such a mission-driven organization and an exceptional leadership team, and I’m energized by the opportunity to help translate innovation into scalable outcomes with real-world impact,” Ms. Collins wrote in the LinkedIn post.

Previously, she served as president of Mobeus, a technology company based in New Jersey.