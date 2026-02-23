UCSF Health appoints new applications chief

Midori Kondo, PharmD, has been named vice president of applications and chief applications officer at UCSF Health in San Francisco.

Ms. Kondo shared the news in a LinkedIn post, writing that she will partner closely with UCSF Health CIO Mark Rauschuber.

“I look forward to partnering with UCSF Health CIO Mark Rauschuber and the exceptional senior leadership team to support UCSF’s mission and the work ahead,” she wrote.

Ms. Kondo, according to her LinkedIn profile, has served as an executive board member of the HIMSS Southern California Chapter.