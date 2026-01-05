Ascension Saint Thomas taps 5 new leaders

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas has appointed five leaders across its hospitals, according to a Jan. 5 LinkedIn post from President and CEO Fahad Tahir.

Eric Paul was named president of Ascension Saint Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, Tenn. He most recently served as president of behavioral health services at Nashville.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ellie Michael was appointed COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville. She has served as vice president of operational excellence since 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Eric Greenfield, DO, was named chief medical officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Joshua Ramsey, MD, was named chief medical officer for East Regional Hospitals. Dr. Ramsey most recently served as the facilities’ lead hospitalist, according to his LinkedIn profile.

E. Misa Ewing, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West. She previously served as associate chief nursing officer at Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ascension Saint Thomas comprises 18 hospitals and more than 350 sites of care.