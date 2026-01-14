Indiana system names chief nurse

Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Health has named Jill Payne, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer. She will step into the role Jan. 20.

Dr. Payne has three decades of experience in nursing leadership. She joins Hendricks Regional from Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where she served as market CNO. She has also held CNO roles at Med Center Health in Bowling Green, Ky., and Indianapolis-based IU Health.

Hendricks Regional Health is a two-hospital system serving west central Indiana.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.