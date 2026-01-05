Vanderbilt hospital taps chief nursing officer

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital has named Michele Hasselblad, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer, effective Feb. 1.

She will oversee nursing practice for the 957-bed hospital, including the recently opened Jim Ayers Tower. Dr. Hasselblad succeeds Robin Steaban, MSN, RN, who will retire Jan. 30 after 35 years at Vanderbilt Health, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the health system.

Dr. Hasselblad joined Vanderbilt Health in 2005 and most recently served as vice president and chief nursing officer for adult ambulatory nursing. In that role, she led nursing efforts across more than 200 clinical locations.

Her background includes nearly 15 years in clinical practice, including a decade at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.