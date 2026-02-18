Cook Children’s Health Care names new CDIO

Teresa Tonthat has been named chief digital and information officer of Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth, Texas.

In this role, Ms. Tonthat will oversee the organization’s enterprise technology strategy, unifying digital innovation, advanced analytics and research informatics, according to a Feb. 18 LinkedIn post from Cook Children’s Health Care System.

Prior to this, Ms. Tonthat served as associate vice president and associate CIO at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, according to her LinkedIn profile.