Ascension taps VP of national net revenue

St. Louis-based Ascension has named Sarah Cole vice president of national net revenue management, according to a post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Cole previously served as the system’s associate vice president of revenue management.

She takes over the role from Dawn Davidson, who is retiring on June 30, according to the post. Ms. Davidson has served in the role since April 2015, according to her LinkedIn page.

“Dawn is leaving huge shoes to fill, but we have a very strong team who supports us,” Ms. Cole said in her post. “A huge thank you to Dawn for what she has built and the support she has provided all of us.”

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