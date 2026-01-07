NorthBay taps compliance officer 

Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health named Nina Pacheco as vice president and system compliance officer.

Ms. Pacheco brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare compliance, privacy, performance improvement and strategic program development, according to a Jan. 7 LinkedIn post from the system. She will help advance NorthBay Health’s mission and ensure the system continues to operate with accountability and transparency, the post said.

Ms. Pacheco most recently served as ethics and compliance officer at Sutter Health’s California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco, according to her LinkedIn profile.