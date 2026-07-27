Seattle Children’s creates chief nursing informatics officer role

Seattle Children’s has named Mary Field, DNP, RN, as its inaugural chief nursing informatics officer, a newly created executive role at the pediatric health system.

Dr. Field has spent nearly 20 years at Seattle Children’s, according to a July 27 LinkedIn post from CEO Christopher Longhurst, MD, announcing the appointment. In her prior roles with the health system, Dr. Field worked on advancing the nursing profession and connecting clinical care with technology.

In the new position, Dr. Field will oversee alignment between Seattle Children’s technical strategy and clinical nursing workflows. Dr. Longhurst said the role is meant to increase efficiencies and support delivery of care to patients and families served by the system.

Seattle Children’s serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center for Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

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