COO swaps 1 Kentucky hospital for another

Michael Thompson has been appointed COO of Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, Ky.

Mr. Thompson has served as COO of Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky., since May 2025, according to a July 24 health system news release.

Before entering healthcare, he worked as CFO for a group of real estate and restaurant businesses under one umbrella company, traveling throughout Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia before deciding in 2024 to make a career change.

Mr. Thompson said his father, Duane Thompson, a former Appalachian Regional Healthcare board of trustees member who died in 2024, encouraged him to pursue a career with the system. He said his father took pride in ARH’s patient-first approach, its treatment of employees and its community involvement.

“I live in this community, and I want the same thing every family here wants, excellent care close to home,” Mr. Thompson said. “That’s what drives me in this role.”

Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center is part of Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare, a 14-hospital system.

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