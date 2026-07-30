31 revenue cycle executive moves in 2026

From Kaiser Permanente naming a senior vice president of revenue realization, to Johns Hopkins Medicine naming a vice president of revenue cycle management, here are 31 revenue cycle executive moves Becker’s reported in 2026:

1. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente named Bradley Tinnermon senior vice president of revenue realization.

2. Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph’s/Candler promoted Christopher Sanders to vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Antonio Fonseca has been named interim vice president of revenue cycle at San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

4. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health named Shanna Howard assistant vice president of revenue cycle compliance strategy.

5. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare named Teri Meintel-Hurley corporate vice president of patient access.

6. Phoenix-based Valleywise Health named Ashley Teeters vice president of revenue cycle.

7. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health named Lauren Girardi associate vice president of revenue integrity and strategic pricing.

8. Frederick (Md.) Health named Shavonda Logan vice president of revenue strategy and operations.

9. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health promoted Lauren Wilds to associate vice president of revenue cycle performance and strategic partnerships.

10. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System named Bahar Bazmi chief revenue cycle officer.

11. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center named Beth Carlson chief revenue officer.

12. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health named Peter Thompson vice president of revenue cycle management business support.

13. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine named Sharlene Seidman vice president of revenue cycle management.

14. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare named Matthew Hanley to senior vice president of strategic reimbursement and managed care.

15. Irvine, Calif.-based UCI Health named Vicky Asencio executive director of revenue cycle.

16. Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health named Annabelle Seippel-Hunt associate vice president of denials management and revenue integrity.

17. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health named Robert Boos senior vice president of revenue cycle.

18. Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children’s named Jay Merry executive director of revenue cycle.

19. Kettering (Ohio) Health named Murry Ford vice president of revenue cycle.

20. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health named Christy Pehanich assistant vice president of revenue cycle process improvement.

21. Nashua, N.H.-based Southern New Hampshire Health named John Maschger vice president of revenue cycle.

22. Chris Johnson, vice president of revenue cycle management at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, retired Jan. 3 after more than 46 years in the field.

23. Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health named Laura Lay senior director of revenue cycle.

24. St. Louis-based Ascension named Sarah Cole vice president of national net revenue management.

25. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic appointed Todd Manion chair of revenue cycle for the health system.

26. Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health named Misty Brackett vice president of consolidated business office.

27. Novant Health named Arjun Bhatia vice president of revenue cycle transformation.

28. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health named Craig Connors vice president of revenue cycle and payer relations.

29. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health named Amanda de los Reyes vice president of revenue cycle.

30. Rick Lyman retired Jan. 1 from his role as senior vice president of enterprise revenue cycle management at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

31. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System named Chris Spady senior vice president of revenue cycle.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.