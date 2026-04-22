WVU Health System taps new chief revenue cycle officer

Bahar Bazmi has been named chief revenue cycle officer of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System, effective April 27.

In her new role, Ms. Bazmi will provide strategic oversight of revenue cycle operations across the system, strengthening cross-team collaboration, elevating performance and building a more unified revenue cycle approach, according to an April 21 news release.

Ms. Bazmi has more than 20 years of leadership experience across finance, revenue cycle operations and technology.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Bazmi served as vice president of revenue cycle management for Hearing Life, a national hearing care company.

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