Memorial Hermann revenue cycle SVP retires

Rick Lyman retired Jan. 1 from his role as senior vice president of enterprise revenue cycle management at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

He joined Memorial Hermann in 2016 and previously served as vice president of revenue cycle for Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care.

His past experience includes serving as a senior director at Huron Healthcare, a senior manager of healthcare strategy and operations at Deloitte Consulting and director of healthcare revenue performance management at PricewaterhouseCoopers Healthcare Industries.

“I am grateful to Memorial Hermann for all the opportunities and the ability to work with such an incredible revenue cycle team,” he said in the post. “I’m also headed back to school to start the journey towards earning another doctorate this month, and excited about the opportunity to do contract consulting work.”