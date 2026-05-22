34 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Hospitals and health systems began 2026 with a flurry of executive moves. Since Jan. 1, Becker’s has tracked roughly 860 leadership changes.

Editor’s note: This live page was launched Jan. 2, 2026, and will be updated regularly.

May 16-22

1. Gina Temple, PhD, was appointed CEO of Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

2. William Jones, MD, was promoted to market president of Little Rock, Ark.-based CHI St. Vincent.

3. Maureen Schneider, PhD, RN, will transition from president of Pompton Plains, N.J.-based Atlantic Health Chilton Medical Center to serve as interim president and CEO of Freehold, N.J.-based Atlantic Health CentraState Medical Center.

4. Stephanie Schwartz will serve as interim president of Atlantic Health Chilton Medical Center, where she previously held the role.

5. Michael Covert was named CEO of Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center.

6. Lindsay Lanagan was named vice president of local public policy and government relations at Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health.

7. Mandy Ranalli was named chief development officer at Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, where she will lead fundraising activities for Allegheny Health Network.

8. Colin O’Sullivan was named senior vice president for specialty hospital operations for Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth’s East region.

9. Mona Baset, vice president of digital engagement at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, shared plans to step down from her role.

10. Carl Cameron was promoted to executive vice president and COO of Holyoke, Mass.-based Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems.

11. Robert Baxter was appointed president and CEO of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne.

12. Shakeeb Akhter was appointed chief digital officer for New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

13. Sarah Karlgaard was appointed senior vice president and chief legal officer for Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

14. Laura Kaszer, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System in Tennessee.

15. Donna Rolin was appointed vice president of ancillary services at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

16. Bill Murdock, president and CEO of McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill., shared plans to exit his role.

17. Wayne Laramie, BSN, RN, is no longer serving in the role of chief nursing officer at McDonough District Hospital.

18. Tracy Payne Martinez was appointed president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance in Fort Worth.

19. Jason Kimbrell was appointed CEO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center.

20. Chris Monk, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for WVU Medicine Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital.

21. Ivan Samstein was appointed executive vice president and chief finance and business strategy officer for Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

22. Philip Marchesini was named CEO and market lead of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.

23. Sanjeev Sah was appointed senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Centra Health in Lynchburg, Va.

24. Don Milligan, chief administrative officer of the Cancer Hospital at Huntsman Cancer Institute and University of Utah Health, shared plans to retire after 29 years with the organization.

25. Hongfang Liu, PhD, was named the inaugural chief translational AI and informatics officer of UT Dell Medical Center, a soon-to-be-built academic medical center in Austin, Texas.

26. Katerie Chapman was named senior vice president and COO for Seattle Children’s.

27. Braulio Carrero was named CFO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in Bronx, N.Y.

28. Mark “Mo” Moir, PhD, was named senior vice president and chief people officer for Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy’s multistate region.

29. Jonathan Moe was named CEO of Atlantic, Iowa-based Cass Health.

30. Derek Groves, PhD, was appointed president and CEO of Community Health Network Foundation, part of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network.

31. Christen Weaver, BSN, RN, was promoted to COO of West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare.

32. Monica Malec, MD, was named chief of supportive care and integrative oncology for City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago.

33. Inderpal Kohli was appointed CIO of Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital.

34. Eric Busch was appointed CFO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.

May 8-15

1. Greg Flicek was named CFO of Scotland Health in Laurinburg, N.C.

2. Ian Spier was appointed CFO of innovation consortium Longitude Health.

3. Bryan Harris, MD, was named executive vice president of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health’s shared clinical services division.

4. David Fletcher was named vice president of the Guthrie Pulse Center, the virtual care arm of the Sayre, Pa.-based health system.

5. Jim McGovern, MD, is no longer chief executive of the PeaceHealth Oregon Region, the Vancouver, Wash.-based health system. Heather Wall, RN, interim chief executive for the Oregon network and chief nursing officer for the Oregon network, will continue serving in the interim role while the health system searches for a permanent chief executive for the region.

6. Alfred Jefferson Jr. was appointed associate vice president of people and culture for the Georgia Area at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

7. Jerry Yang was appointed CFO of Indianapolis-based Community Health Network.

8. Seraphine Kapsandoy-Jones, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nursing executive and senior vice president for Froedtert ThedaCare Health, a 20-hospital system based in Menomonee Falls, Wis.

9. Spencer Estrella was named assistant CFO of Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin (Texas).

10. Janie Thompson stepped down from her role as COO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan. Ms. Thompson is succeeded by Valerie Newman, who is stepping into the COO role after serving in the same position at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital.

11. Gianrico Farrugia, MD, president and CEO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, plans to step down at the end of 2026.

12. Joseph Francis was named CFO of Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County in Middleburg, Fla.

13. Joseph Reuben, MD, was named chief medical officer for Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center.

14. Sean Townsend, MD, was named chief medical officer of Providence’s Sonoma County, Calif., service area.

15. Kim Albright was named CFO of Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center.

16. Diana Landsverk, BSN, RN, was named chief administrative officer for Davis Medical Center in Elkins, W.Va.

17. Susan Dwyer was named CFO of Glendale, Wis.-based Ascension Wisconsin.

18. Joshua Pozos, MD, was named chief clinical officer for Ascension Texas.

19. Bradley Stevens was named vice president of ambulatory services for Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.

20. Michael Hartke was appointed president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System.

21. Steven Shaffer was named CFO of Exeter (N.H.) Hospital, part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

22. Kory Hudson was named CIO of Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care.

23. Catherine Licitra, DNP, RN, was named chief quality officer of NYC Health + Hospitals Jacobi and North Central Bronx hospital campuses.

24. Mike Riordan, president and CEO of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, plans to retire in the first quarter of 2027.

25. Gary Purushotham was named CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center, and Sapna Mehta, DO, was named chief medical officer. They will lead in a dyad leadership model.

May 1-7

1. Danielle Gabele, DNP, RN, was appointed CEO of Ventura (Calif.) County Medical Center and Santa Paula (Calif.) Hospital.

2. Joel Press, MD, was named physician-in-chief at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.

3. Elizabeth Schwartz was named senior vice president and head of government relations for the Federation of American Hospitals.

4. Eunmee Shim, MSN, president of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., plans to step down May 29.

5. Derrick Frazier will step into an expanded role and become president of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill.

6. David Strickland was named regional CIO of Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

7. Brittany Sheehy, PhD, was appointed senior vice president and chief of staff Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System.

8. Daniel Messina, PhD, retired May 5 as president and CEO of Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, N.Y.

9. John Evanko, MD, was named president of Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, N.Y.

10. Cheryl Lane was appointed vice chancellor for IT at Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

11. Jay Krishnaswamy was named senior vice president and area manager of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente’s Central Valley Service Area,

12. Lauren Wilds was named associate vice president of revenue cycle performance and strategic partnerships at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

13. Michael Herr was appointed vice president and market COO for the Missouri and Kansas market at Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System.

14. Cheryl Kennison was appointed senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health.

15. Kim Baker was named vice president of Andover, Mass.-based Covenant Health and president of its post-acute care ministry.

16. Denise Sutler, MD, was named chief medical officer of Houston-based The Women’s Hospital of Texas.

17. John Summers, RN, was named COO of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center, effective May 11.

18. Russ Miller was appointed CEO of Sedgwick County Health Center in Julesburg, Colo.

19. Rich Lisitano plans to retire in June as president of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health’s Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn., and Westerley (R.I.) Hospital.

20. Luke Miller, PharmD, was named COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville, Tenn., effective June 21.

21. Valerie Newman was appointed COO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

22. Jeffery Hellinger was named CEO of Lowville, N.Y.-based Lewis County Health System.

23. Cheryl Chisholm was appointed chief people officer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.

24. Heather Cianfrocco was named COO of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.

25. Kelly Galbo, DNP, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer at Valencia, Calif.-based Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

26. Julie Quirin, president of Saint Luke’s — the West region of St. Louis-based BJC Health — plans to retire March 1 after nearly three decades with the system.

27. Dustin Koctar was named vice president of finance for Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

28. Onel Rodriguez was appointed Far West Division CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

29. Craig Gronczewski, MD, was named CEO of Penn Medicine Doylestown Health, based in Doylestown, Pa., effective June 1.

30. Jeff Prater was appointed vice president of rural health for Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

31. Steve Hyde plans to retire as CEO of Paris (Texas) Regional Health, effective June 3.

32. Meghan Kirkland was named the inaugural chief of advanced practice at New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

33. John Jones was named director of patient support and transportation services at Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health.

34. Thomas “Tog” Goss, MSN, RN was named CEO of Putnam General Hospital in Eatonton, Ga., effective June 1.

35. Sewit Teckie, MD, was named senior vice president and system CMO for clinical affairs and business strategy at New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals.

36. Ted Long, MD, was named system CMO for clinical services and population health at New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals.

37. Andrew Guz was named president and CEO of Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health, effective July 1.

38. Dave Hyatt was named regional president of the South region at Indianapolis-based Community Health Network.

39. Dan Parod was named regional president of the Northeast region at Indianapolis-based Community Health Network.

40. Cindy Jo Allen, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and COO of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical System.

41. Rebecca Cowie, RN, APRN, was named chief nursing officer of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical System.

42. Tom Olmstead was named executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel at Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical System.

43. Jerry Vuchak stepped down as executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Omaha-based Children’s Nebraska.

44. Vikesh Tahiliani, MD, vice president of care transformation and innovation at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.), is stepping down from his role.

45. Robert Roose, MD, was named interim president of Hartford, Conn.-based Saint Francis Hospital as well as Hartford-based Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital.

46. Jennifer Misajet, RN, was named interim chief nursing officer for Hartford, Conn.-based Saint Francis Hospital.

47. Burlin Sherrick was named vice president and COO of Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System.

April 24-30

1. Jayson Laban was named vice president and chief information officer of Galveston, Texas-based University of Texas Medical Branch, effective May 1.

2. Mellissa McAvoy was named CEO of Millinocket (Maine) Regional Hospital, effective July 1.

3. James Murray, MD, was named chief physician executive of Wenatchee, Wash.-based Confluence Health.

4. Michael Ehrat was named CEO of Blacksburg, Va.-based HCA Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital.

5. John Tyler was named COO of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

6. Robert Yee, MD, was named chief medical officer of John Day, Ore.-based Blue Mountain Hospital District.

7. Jessica Marin was appointed COO of Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Health System.

8. Kim Slusser, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nurse executive of Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, effective May 1.

9. Barry Arbuckle, PhD, CEO of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare for the past 24 years, will become executive chairman of the system, effective July 1. President David Kim, MD, will succeed Dr. Arbuckle as CEO.

10. Dara Royer was named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Penn State Health in Hershey, Pa.

11. Angela Ross, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing and patient care services of Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System.

12. Richard Dabruzzo was named Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System’s vice president of business development, effective May 1.

13. Linda Hoff plans to retire as executive vice president and CFO of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care at the end of fiscal 2026. She will be succeeded by Adam Horst, effective June 8.

14. Blake Hubbard was named CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center.

15. Michael Patriarca was appointed executive vice president and chief business affairs and strategy officer for UTHealth Houston.

16. William Scandrett was named vice president of information security and chief information security officer at Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

17. Gregory Flicek was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Laurinburg, N.C.-based Scotland Health Care System.

18. Stu Simpson was appointed assistant CFO of HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge in Lone Tree, Colo.

19. Pat Keel was named executive vice president and CFO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health.

20. Cynthia Cifuentes-Finkel was appointed senior vice president of marketing and corporate affairs of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, effective June 8.

21. James Gainer, MD, was named interim chief administrative officer of Davis Medical Center, part of Vandalia Health, based in Charleston, W.Va.

22. Nolan Willoughby was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo (Fla.).

23. Anthony Brocato was named CEO of Southeast Colorado Hospital District in Springfield.

24. Dale Alward was appointed CEO of UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.

25. Jeffrey Gaines, MD, was named chief medical officer of Woonsocket, R.I.-based Thundermist Health Center. Dr. Gaines succeeded David Bourassa.

26. Ryan Newland, BSN, RN, was appointed senior advisor of operations at OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio, effective April 24.

27. Sue Chapman Moss was named president of the Beth Israel Lahey Health Performance Network.

28. Astrid Gonzalez Parrilla was named CEO of Centra Rehabilitation Hospital in Lynchburg, Va.

29. Ashley McDonald was appointed CEO of PeaceHealth Springfield (Ore.) Rehabilitation Hospital.

30. Ray Perez was named CEO of Baptist Health Rehabilitation Hospital in South Miami, Fla.

31. Katie Golob was named the inaugural COO for Children’s Hospital of Richmond (Va.) at VCU, part of Richmond-based VCU Health.

32. Molly Clark was appointed executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.

33. Eric Jolly was named CFO of Andover, Mass.-based Covenant Health.

34. Melanie Shipek was named vice president of financial planning and analysis for Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health.

35. Dawn Keiley, BSN, RN was named chief nursing officer of Port Jefferson, N.Y.-based Catholic Health’s St. Charles Hospital.

36. Matt Wille was named president of Faribault (Minn.) Medical Center and Owatonna (Minn.) Hospital, effective June 1.

37. Marcia Patterson, DNP, MSN, RN was appointed CEO of Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave, Ariz.

38. Max Heckhausen was named vice president of strategy for Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health.

39. Denise Allison, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning, S.C.

40. Jennifer Bocker, MD, was named chief medical officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division.

41. Eric Loeliger, MD, was named chief medical officer of New Albany, Ind.-based Baptist Health Floyd.

42. Cathie Kocourek, president of Aurora Medical Center–Manitowoc (Wis.) County, will retire in 2027.

43. Seth Karp, MD, system surgeon-in-chief and chair of the section of surgical sciences for Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health, will step down Oct. 15 to join Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as surgeon-in-chief.

April 18-24

1. Kaitlyn Anderson was appointed CFO of strategy and growth for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s Central Florida division.

2. Cindy Place, MSN, RN, was named chief quality officer of PIH Health, a three-hospital system based in Whittier, Calif.

3. Melanie Van Winkle was appointed CEO of Mammoth Hospital in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

4. Andrea Daugherty was named the inaugural chief information and digital transformation officer of Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

5. Sheila Bravo was appointed senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer of the Beebe Medical Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.

6. Jon Vineyard was named vice president of payer strategies for Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center.

7. Rusty Yeager retired after more than 25 years as CIO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health. Mike Kindle is serving as senior vice president and CIO after previously serving as deputy CIO.

8. Andy Leveque was appointed regional vice president of human resources at Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

9. Sean Tinney was named vice president of UF Health North in Jacksonville, Fla.

10. Katie Amegin was named vice president of contracting and managed care for Orange, Calif.-based Rady Children’s Health in Orange County.

11. Derek Miller shared plans to exit his role as senior vice president and CFO of Dothan, Ala.-based Southeast Health. Kathy Hill will succeed Mr. Miller.

12. Renee Clancy, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Oak Bluffs, Mass.-based Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

13. Andrew “Drew” Emery was appointed market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare.

14. DP Harris was appointed senior vice president of enterprise IT and chief digital and information officer for Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health.

15. Angela Green, BSN, was appointed chief nursing officer and COO of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.

16. Allen Wosik was named CFO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit.

17. Joni Sims, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care services and system chief nursing officer for Owensboro (Ky.) Health.

18. Jessica Crisp, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president, associate chief nursing officer and system quality leader for Owensboro Health.

19. Scott Kozin, MD, was named chief medical officer for Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children’s.

20. Jonathan Green, MD, was named CEO of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, the clinical research hospital for the NIH in Bethesda, Md.

21. Bahar Bazmi was named chief revenue cycle officer of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System.

22. Melissa Winans, DNP, RN, was named vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer for Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Medical Center.

23. Carissa Etters was named the inaugural associate vice president of marketing and communications for Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health.

24. Sean Johnson was appointed CIO of West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Health.

25. Anjelis Oliveira, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Sebring-based HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.

26. Richard Divers was named senior vice president and chief growth officer for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

27. Tom McKeon was appointed vice president of human resources at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.

28. Yovela Salazar was appointed assistant CFO at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

29. Chinsia Francis-Hill, MSN, RN, was appointed assistant chief nursing officer at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

30. Kavita Gangaram was appointed financial controller at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

31. Kelly Adams was appointed chief legal officer of Boulder (Colo.) Community Health.

32. Matt Lutz was named CEO of Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Nev.

33. Romoanetia (Ro) Lofton, DNP, MSN, was appointed senior vice president and president of NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, Calif., and VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, Calif.

34. Kris Hematti, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Lansdowne, Va.-based Inova Loudoun Hospital.

35. Min Godwin was named ambulatory CEO of Sutter Health’s Greater Sacramento (Calif.) Division.

36. Becky Wagner, DNP, RN, shared plans to retire as vice president of nursing and patient care service at Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System.

37. Steven Hanks, MD, president and CEO of Trinity Health New York, will take on expanded system leadership responsibilities that include Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health of New England.

38. Sharon Almeida, MSN, RN, was named COO of AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.).

39. Courtney Smith was named inaugural COO and vice president of operations for Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial.

40. Kim Yawn was named vice president of marketing and development for Beaufort Memorial, expanding her leadership role within the organization.

41. C. David Minifie was named senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

42. Dino Johnson, BSN, RN, was appointed COO of Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center and Clinics.

43. Anne Martino was named chief marketing and communications officer of Milwaukee-based Children’s Wisconsin.

44. Curtis Hawkinson was appointed administrator of North Central Kansas Medical Center in Concordia.

45. Maria Zampini, who most recently served as COO of University Medical Center of El Paso, was appointed CEO of the hospital.

46. Blain Claypool was appointed executive vice president and COO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.

47. Robert Peterson, DSc, CEO of Millinocket (Maine) Regional Hospital shared plans to retire after 12 years in the role.

48. Blake Berquist was named executive vice president and CFO of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

49. Patrick Springob was named chief innovation officer for Pasadena-based Southern California Permanente Medical Group.

50. Vivian Tan was named chief data and analytics officer for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

April 13-17

1. Anthony Hilliard, MD, was named president of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health, effective July 1.

2. Randy Green, MD, was named president of Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital.

3. Timothy Reed was named CEO of Prosser (Wash.) Memorial Health.

4. Sandra Anaya is stepping down as CEO of Palo Verde Hospital in Blythe, Calif.

5. Irene Richardson retired as CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyo.

6. Wade Ebersole was named interim CEO of Wailuku, Hawaii-based Maui Health, effective May 3.

7. Megan Drake was named president of Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, Texas.

8. Melissa Chichilitti, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health.

9. Jacob Lennert, MD, was named chief medical officer of Lawrenceville, Ill.-based Lawrence County Memorial Hospital.

10. Jessica Galens was named CFO of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland, Calif.

11. Emily Randle was named CEO of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Calif., effective May 1.

12. John Raffoul retired as president of Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles.

13. Erin Muckey, MD, was appointed vice president and chief medical officer of Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in New York City.

14. Ann Marie Holas-Dryps was named COO of Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center.

15. Joe Britner was named CEO of HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac.

16. Christopher Tascione was named senior vice president and CFO of Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Health System.

17. William Klutkowski retired as senior vice president and CFO of Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Health System.

18. Lydia Arroyo, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of PIH Health Whittier (Calif.) Hospital.

19. Robyn Barriffe, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla.

20. Fabian Tenenbaum was named executive vice president and chief venture officer of UPMC Enterprises, the venture capital arm of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

21. Harold Berfiend was appointed CFO of Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Froedtert ThedaCare, effective May 11.

22. Will Sutherland was named senior vice president and chief transformation and integration officer at San Francisco-based NorthBay Health.

23. Craig Williams was named CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, N.H., effective June 1.

24. Visael “Bobby” Rodriguez was named CHRO of Lawrence, Mass.-based Merrimack Health.

25. Maria Gudinas was named chief development officer of Lawrence, Mass.-based Merrimack Health.

26. Henry Capote was named CEO of HCA Florida Highland Hospital in Sebring, Fla.

27. Janice Nevin, MD, plans to retire Sept. 1 as president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

28. Jenn Schwartz was named the next president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

29. Antony Sebastian was named COO of Sparks-based Northern Nevada Medical Center.

30. Samuel Marchio was appointed senior vice president and chief government relations and policy officer at St. Louis-based Ascension.

31. Mary Armijo was named CEO of Evanston (Wyo.) Regional Hospital.

32. Lynn Fulton, CEO of Wailuku, Hawaii-based Maui Health, plans to step down May 3.

33. Jinhee Nguyen, DNP, RN, was appointed senior vice president and COO of Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Health.

34. Paola Arbour plans to retire at the end of 2026 as chief information officer of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

35. Michael Tart was named COO of Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health.

36. Deepti Pandita, MD, was appointed chief medical informatics and AI officer of Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health.

37. Shannon Rogers was named CEO of Gardnerville, Nev.-based Carson Valley Health.

38. Monica Smith, MSN, RN, was named president of Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kan.

April 4-10

1. Stephen Taluja named chief mission officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

2. Margaret Lozovatsky, MD, was named chief digital information officer at Premier Health, based in Dayton, Ohio.

3. Greg DeWolf was appointed interim president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

4. Craig Richardville was named senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health.

5. Jim Sheets, president of the Peaks Region at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, departed his role March 27. Scott Peek, Colorado Front Range market president, will lead teams in the Peaks Region, mainly in Colorado and Montana.

6. Brad Nitschke was named executive vice president and chief legal officer for Dallas-based Parkland Health.

7. Tionna Foglio-Reed exited Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University April 3, where she served as senior executive assistant to the CEO and OHSU Health, and was named executive administrator of Vista Capital Partners.

8. Brooke Lippincott exited Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University March 20, where she served as senior vice president and chief ambulatory officer, and joined Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president of ambulatory services March 23.

9. Tim Kringen exited Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University Feb. 18, where he served as a senior advisor.

10. Tarek Salaway is no longer CEO of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University after his employment was terminated, according to his attorney.

11. Jennifer Morton, DNP, was appointed chief nursing officer of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System’s Wisconsin market.

12. Sarah Paturalski was appointed president of Beacon Dowagiac (Mich.), effective this summer.

13. Jason Cox, MD, was named chief medical officer of Erlanger East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

14. Lauren Faison-Clark, CEO of Doctors’ Memorial Hospital in Perry, Fla., will begin a new position with South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System at the end of May.

15. BreAnn Jackson, BSN, RN, concluded her service as chief nursing officer at El Dorado Springs, Mo.-based Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Jennie Noakes, MSN, RN, was named interim chief nursing officer.

16. Nilesh Desai was appointed chief pharmacy officer of University of Miami (Fla.) Health System.

17. Taylor Sawyer was named COO of HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

18. Heather Ryland was appointed vice president of human resources operations at Honolulu-based The Queen’s Health Systems.

19. Marcus Williams was named assistant chief of police at UT San Antonio’s Health Science Center.

20. Sandi Gill, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Medical City Plano in Texas.

21. Kenneth Janowski, DO, was appointed chief medical officer of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (N.J.).

22. Kyle Buchanan, president of Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Ala., and Red Bay (Ala.) Hospital was named president of Crestwood Medical Center, a 180-bed hospital in Huntsville, Ala.

23. Sherri Billingsley was named associate vice president of manager care at Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health.

24. John Cumming, MD, former interim CEO of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare, returned as CEO.

25. Jared Lesher, COO of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., left the organization and joined HFG Architecture as a studio leader.

26. Tiffany Kiehl was appointed president of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health’s central region.

27. Kyle Stanzel was named CEO of Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

28. Joseph Marchant was named executive vice president and chief integration and network development officer for Opelika, Ala.-based East Alabama Health.

29. Christine McSweeney was appointed hospital president of Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Calif., and Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif.

30. Mike Phelps, president and CEO of Waconia, Minn.-based Ridgeview, shared plans to retire.

31. Aaron Bloomquist, CFO of Waconia, Minn.-based Ridgeview, shared plans to retire.

32. Amit Bhavan, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Salem, Ore.-based Oregon State Hospital.

33. Samson Jesudass, MD, was named post-acute chief clinical officer for St. Louis-based Ascension.

34. Joel Beiswenger, CEO of Wadena, Minn.-based Astera Health, shared plans to retire.

35. Aron Sandquist was appointed CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Westover Hills in San Antonio.

36. Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, shared plans to retire as president and CEO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

37. Elliott Brown was appointed senior vice president and chief accounting officer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

38. Shawn O’Connor, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Swedish Hospital in Chicago, part of Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health.

39. Andy Leveque was named regional vice president of human resources for Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

March 28 to April 3

1. William “Skip” Hidlay is leaving his role as chief communications and marketing officer of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

2. Tiffany Reed was appointed chief philanthropy officer and campaign director of Providence, R.I.-based Brown University Health and Rhode Island Hospital.

3. Claudia Emami, MD, was named chief medical officer for Miramar Beach, Fla.-based Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.

4. Lindsay Sullivan was named CFO of Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, Neb.

5. Holly Rahmann was named chief strategy officer of Phelps Memorial Health Center.

6. J. Kevin Croston, MD, resigned as co-administrator of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare. The resignation comes as the health system pursues financial stabilization efforts. David Hough will continue leading the organization.

7. Mary Jo Kohout, RN, chief nursing officer and COO of Brookfield, Wis.-based Ascension Elmbrook Hospital, is retiring after four decades in the field.

8. Sarah Bryant was appointed vice president and chief nursing transformation officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

9. Leslie Wong, MD, was appointed chief clinical officer of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

10. Sherri Hess is retiring as vice president and chief nursing informatics officer of HCA Healthcare.

11. Brooke Thrasher was appointed chief human resources officer of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne.

12. J. Larry Shackelford shared plans to retire as president and CEO of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical System. Lucas Campbell, MD, was selected as his successor.

13. Clifford Miller was appointed COO of New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull.

14. John Manfredo was appointed COO of Sierra Medical Center in Reno, Nev.

15. Nicole Johanson, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president and COO of BayCare Women’s Medical Group.

16. Kensaku Kawamoto, MD, PhD, was named the inaugural chief health AI transformation officer of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health.

17. Joseph Hayes, MD, was named chief medical officer for Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital Southeast.

18. Cory Mead was named CEO of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

19. Francis Tezanos was appointed CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas).

20. Julie Murray was appointed executive vice president of Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Neb.

21. Danette Kramer shared plans to retire as CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa.

22. Alex Masmela, BSN, RN, was named CEO of HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee.

23. Susan Huang, MD, was appointed president and CEO of Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health.

24. Eric Schuck, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer for Nemours Children’s Health, Pensacola (Fla.).

25. Ryan LeMasters was named CEO of TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tenn.

26. Sannah Kahal was named vice president of finance for Minneapolis-based Children’s Minnesota.

27. Steven Finnegan was named COO of New London (N.H.) Hospital.

28. Thomas Scott, president and CEO of CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, N.J., shared plans to resign from his position.

29. J. Michael Grooms was named senior vice president and controller, effective April 6, and principal accounting officer effective May 1, for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

30. Robert Steele, MD, was named president and CEO of Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital.

31. Donny Booth, MSN, RN, CEO of Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews, Texas, was dismissed by a 4-2 vote during a March 26 board meeting.

32. Desiree Gandrup-Dupre was appointed senior vice president and CIO of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

33. Katherine Wong was named CFO of Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

34. Jonathan Lind was appointed president of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth (Mass.).

35. Barclay Berdan, CEO of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, shared plans to retire. Winjie Miao was named president, effective April 5, and will become CEO in September.

36. Laura Irvine was named to an expanded role as senior executive vice president and chief operating and growth officer at Texas Health Resources.

37. Steve Littleson’s last day as president and CEO of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare was Feb. 17 — one day after the system was acquired by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare Foundation. Allen Stefanek was named interim CEO.

38. Christina Clifford was appointed system director of revenue cycle at Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System.

39. Olivia Velasquez was named COO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

40. Ernie Bovio was appointed regional president of UNC Health’s Southeast Coastal market, a newly created role at the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based health system.

41. Eram Ahmed was appointed assistant CFO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

42. Mark Palmenter was named vice president and chief marketing officer of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

43. Ethan Chernin is no longer president of hospital services at Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.

44. Lacey Carter, MSN, was appointed CEO of Blytheville, Ark.-based Mississippi County Hospital system, effective immediately.

45. Brad Reimer was named chief technology and digital officer of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

March 21-27

1. Robert Mayo, MD, shared plans to step down from his role as Rochester Regional Health’s chief medical officer.

2. Donise Musheno, RN, was named associate COO of Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Health.

3. Dean Otey was appointed CFO of Hope-based Southwest Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

4. Daniel Jackson, CEO of the Ascension Wisconsin Ministry Market, shared plans to transition from his role. Scott Cihak, COO of Ascension Wisconsin, was selected as interim CEO for the market until a successor is named.

5. Allyson Bear, DrPH, was appointed president and CEO of Jhpiego, a Johns Hopkins-affiliated global health organization based in Baltimore.

6. Drew Keesbury was named COO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

7. Kathryn Willbarger was appointed CEO of Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y., effective May 26.

8. Kelli Sadler, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing executive at Michigan-based Corewell Health.

9. Ruchit Kumbhani was appointed senior vice president of service lines and chief ambulatory care officer at Stanford (Calif.) Health Care.

10. Daniel Weatherly was appointed CEO of Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health.

11. Liz Sellers, MSN, was appointed CEO of Cibola General Hospital in Grants, N.M.

12. Y. Michael Shim, MD, was named chief of the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, both in New York City.

13. Russell Adams, MD, chief medical officer of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo (Iowa), shared plans to retire. Pradeep Ramesh, MD, was selected as the Waterloo market’s interim CMO.

14. David Goldberg, who served as president and CEO of the North region and executive vice president of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health, left the organization as it restructures into two divisions and moves away from its North-South operating model. Jeff Goode was named executive vice president of the Regional Hospital Division, and Jeff Oskin was named executive vice president of the CAMC Division.

15. Austin Purkeypile was appointed president of Adventist Health Simi Valley (Calif.).



16. Jorge Guzman, MD, was named executive vice president of Cleveland Clinic U.S. markets, overseeing the Northeast Ohio and Florida markets.

17. Kelly Hancock, DNP, executive vice president, chief caregiver officer and chief administrative officer of Cleveland Clinic, will serve in an expanded role including oversight of the marketing and philanthropy divisions.

18. Beri Ridgeway, MD, Cleveland Clinic’s executive vice president and enterprise chief of staff, was named executive vice president and president of Cleveland Clinic London.

19. Robert Lorenz, MD, will serve in a new role managing Cleveland Clinic’s relationships in the UK.

20. David Zaas, MD, was named CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

21. Nick Harley was named CEO of Tell City, Ind.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital.

22. Erich Huang, MD, PhD, was named vice president of informatics and chief research information officer for Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

23. Beth Carlson was appointed chief revenue officer at Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

24. Brian Smith shared plans to retire as UC San Francisco’s chief ethics and compliance officer.

25. Peter Thompson was named vice president of revenue cycle management business support for Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health.

26. Shari Cooley, MSN, RN, was named senior director and chief application officer at Kansas City, Mo.-based Children’s Mercy.

27. Laura Kowal was appointed president of Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware Valley.

28. Lukas Iwanski was promoted to CFO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla.

29. Monica Baskin, PhD, was appointed interim director of the Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

30. Zane Evans was appointed CFO of HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

31. Timothy Compan was named interim chief investment officer for Cleveland Clinic.

32. Lynn DeJaco retired as CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger. Stephanie Gary succeeded Ms. DeJaco.

33. Danielle Buchanan was appointed vice president and chief communications officer at Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare.

34. Todd Holling was appointed CIO of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health.

35. Dale Johns was named CEO of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz., Banner Behavioral Health Hospital in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center facilities in Gilbert and Sun City, Ariz. He succeeded Debbie Flores, who retired as CEO of Banner Thunderbird.

36. Beth Eidson, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo.

37. Tyler Grajeda was named vice president of operations for HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas).

38. Carlos Hernandez was named CEO of Baptist Health Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, Fla., and executive leader for Baptist Health Orthopedics.

39. Nathaniel Ortiz was named CEO of West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Miami.

40. Drew Grossman will serve as CEO advisor for Baptist Health Sunrise (Fla.) Hospital, which is slated to open in early 2029.

41. Raymond Perez was named executive director of the new Baptist Health Rehabilitation Hospital, which is set to open in August in South Miami, Fla.

42. Zach Yoder, BSN, RN, was named president of OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill., OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., and OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill.

43. Kim Price, CEO of Franklin General Hospital in Hampton, Iowa, shared plans to retire.

44. Neyaz Mohammadi was appointed COO of Medical City Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas.

45. Stacey Conklin, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president and chief nursing officer of Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital.

46. Zachary Frey, MD, was named chief medical officer of Hastings, Neb.-based Mary Lanning Healthcare.

March 14-20

1. Aubrey Harry, MSN, RN, was promoted to CEO and chief nursing officer at Longview (Texas) ContinueCARE Hospital.

2. Matthew Hanley was promoted to senior vice president of strategic reimbursement and managed care at Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.

3. John Manning, PhD, COO and corporate chief of staff for Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health, shared plans to retire, effective Dec. 31, after more than a quarter century with the system.

4. Stephen Chandler was appointed president of Winchester (Mass.) Hospital.

5. Robert Winn, MD, was named director of the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

6. Brian Kellar was named senior vice president and president of Wisconsin and Michigan markets at Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health.

7. Dylan Clark was named chief analytics and AI officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati.

8. Sharlene Seidman was named vice president of revenue cycle management at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

9. Steve Roach expanded his role at Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health to chief operations and transformation officer.

10. Adam Baggs, EdD, was named president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Health Foundation in Fort Worth.

11. Jody Mitori was named chief marketing and communications officer for Columbia, Mo.-based University of Missouri System, which includes MU Health Care.

12. Catherine Codispoti was appointed executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Phoenix Children’s.

13. Stephanie Kearney was appointed senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Phoenix Children’s.

14. Paul Deeringer, chief strategy officer of Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health, is stepping away from his role after 13 years with the organization.

15. Steve Glass was named executive vice president and CFO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

16. Erika Skula was appointed president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s newly formed Mid-Florida Region.

17. Susan Stein was named associate vice president and overall revenue cycle leader at Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

18. Crista Durand exited her role as president and CEO of New Britain, Conn.-based Hospital for Special Care. Lynn Ricci was appointed interim CEO.

19. Amy Beaton, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

20. Enbar Cohen was appointed vice president of human resources for Baltimore, Md.-based Johns Hopkins Hospital.

21. Michelle Buck, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Denville, N.J.-based Saint Claire’s Health.

22. Erica Murray was named Oakland, Calif.-based University of California Health’s inaugural associate vice president of strategic partnerships.

23. Cathy Mitchell was appointed administrator of North Mississippi Health Services-South Marion in Winfield, Ala., and North Mississippi Medical Center-Hamilton (Ala.).

24. Robin Mixon was appointed administrator of North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc while continuing to serve as administrator of North Mississippi Medical Center-Europa.

25. German Galaso was appointed chief development officer at Wichita, Kan.-based Wesley Healthcare.

26. Jon Alford was named CFO of Seattle-based UW Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at the University of Washington.

27. Hollie Barrett, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Fairfield (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

28. Christina Robertson was appointed vice president of human resources at North Kansas City, Mo.-based NKC Health.

29. Ryan Kelly, PhD, was named inaugural chief innovation officer at Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health.

30. Andrew Davis was named president and CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Erie County Medical Center Corp.

31. Tamara Rockwell was appointed CFO of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics.

32. Stefan Strein, Cleveland Clinic’s vice president and CIO for more than 10 years, shared plans to depart from the organization. Mr. Strein was named president, CEO and CIO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Management Co.

33. Charles Worthington, chief technology and AI officer of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, shared plans to leave the agency. George Waddington will serve as acting chief technology officer, while Kimberly McManus, PhD, will serve as acting chief AI officer.

34. Angela Carter, DNP, was appointed chief nursing officer of NYC Health + Hospitals’ Jacobi and North Central Bronx hospital campuses in New York City.

35. Dan Astleford was appointed CEO of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

36. Cynthia Roth, RN, shared plans to retire as president and CEO of the Morgantown-based West Virginia University Foundation.

37. Edith Silva-Gotay was named vice president of human resources at HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

March 7-13

1. Steven Wright, MD, was named chief medical officer for Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

2. Matthew Medley was named CEO of MUSC Health-Orangeburg (S.C.).

3. Aaron Chang was promoted from region president for Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health’s East region in New Jersey to executive vice president and region president of system perioperative services.

4. Daniel Cancelmi, retired Tenet Healthcare CFO, joined Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare’s board of directors.

5. Joseph Tennyson, MD, was promoted to chief medical officer for HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital and HealthAlliance Home Health and Hospice in Massachusetts.

6. John Kelly, BSN, RN, was promoted to vice president and COO/CNO at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital.

7. Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Vanderbilt Health and dean of Vanderbilt University’s school of medicine, shared plans to retire from both roles.

8. Dawn Willbarger was appointed senior vice president and COO of Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Healthcare.

9. Matthew Alder, MD, PhD, was named inaugural pediatrician-in-chief and chief medical officer for Springfield, Mo.-based St. Louis Children’s at CoxHealth.

10. Jim Whitaker, BSN, RN, senior adviser of operations at OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio, will take on a new role as vice president of operations at Wilson Health in Sidney, Ohio.

11. William Calhoun, chief executive of Missoula-based Providence Montana, shared plans to step down to pursue executive coaching. Providence Montana COO Kirk Bodlovic was named interim chief executive.

12. Michael Tart was named interim COO for Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health.

13. Kasia Konieczny was appointed Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health’s vice president and chief of staff to CEO Michael Kupferman, MD.

14. Luke Rockenbach was named CFO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente’s Northwest region, which includes two hospitals — Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore., and Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, Ore. — and more than 30 medical offices.

15. Ashley Hildreth, MSN, RN, was named inaugural assistant chief nursing officer at Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital.

16. Frank Emory retired as executive vice president and chief legal officer for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health. Kelli Ferry, who previously served as the health system’s deputy chief legal officer, succeeded Mr. Emory.

17. Lugene Inzana retired as CFO of Portland-based Maine Medical Center and associate CFO of Portland-based MaineHealth.

18. Adria Vanhoozier was named vice president of system financial and operational integration for Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health.

19. Dave Lawson was named chief administrative officer for Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.).

20. Adia Ross, MD, was appointed president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point (N.C.) Medical Center.

21. Nicole Dockery, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va., was named to an expanded role of hospital president.

22. Hatem Mourad, MD, was named chief medical officer for Meridian, Miss.-based Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center.

23. Bill Bryant, BSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax, Wash.

24. Vicky Sencio was appointed executive director of revenue cycle at Irvine, Calif.-based UCI Health.

25. Alireza “Shami” Shamshirsaz, MD, was named director of the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center, a clinical partnership between Ascension’s Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin and Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin.

26. Heather Hornbuckle, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Southwest Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Hope.

27. Patrick Avila was appointed president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kan.

28. Mazyar Shadman, MD, and Vyshak Alva Venur, MD, were appointed deputy chief medical officers for Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center.

29. Thomas Quatroche Jr., PhD, CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Erie County Medical Center Corp., was named the next president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of New York State.

30. Megan Pfarr was appointed CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System Rehabilitation Hospital in Green Bay, Wis.

31. Brian Melear, RN, CEO of HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee, retired after nearly 27 years with the hospital.

32. Mark Clement, president and CEO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, shared plans to retire after 11 years leading the organization.

33. Stacy Graymire, BSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer at Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System.

34. Matt Richardt was appointed associate CIO of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth.

35. John Delzell Jr., MD, was appointed Richmond-based VCU Health’s designated institutional officer and senior associate dean for Graduate Medical Education for the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

36. LaKeeya Tucker, DO, was appointed chief medical officer of Memorial Hospital Miramar (Fla.) and Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

37. Arnim Dontes, deputy dean for finance and administration at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., was appointed CFO of Yale New Haven Health.

38. Robert Wentz will step down as Oroville (Calif.) Hospital president and CEO as part of a leadership transition approved by the hospital’s board of trustees. Scott Chapple, the hospital’s administrator and COO, will succeed Mr. Wentz.

39. Michael Hochberg, MD, was promoted to chief hospital executive of Hoboken (N.J.) University Hospital, formerly Hoboken University Medical Center.

40. Vijayant Singh, MD, was named chief hospital executive of Bayonne (N.J.) University Hospital, formerly Bayonne Medical Center.

41. DeAnn Marshall shared plans to retire as executive vice president and chief external affairs officer at Washington, D.C.-based Children’s National Hospital.

42. Greg Hoffman, executive vice president and CFO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, shared plans to retire after more than 10 years with the health system, including the past five as CFO.

43. Dave Schneider, MD, was named associate chief medical information officer for Madison, Wis.-based UW Health.

44. Julie Powell, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center.

45. Rick Ash shared plans to retire as CEO of Blue Earth, Minn.-based United Hospital District.

46. Tricia McGusty was appointed president of Mercy St. Louis communities, part of Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy.

47. Aaron Puchbauer was named president and CEO of Taylorville (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

48. Justin Serrano, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala., accepted a role as CEO of the Collier Boulevard campus of Naples, Fla.-based Physicians Regional Healthcare System.

49. Kelly Chaknis was appointed COO of Community Medical Center-Toms River, N.J.

50. Tom Morris was named CEO of Eastside Rehabilitation Hospital in Loganville, Ga.

51. Cathy Yablonski was appointed president of Nags Head, N.C.-based Outer Banks Health.

52. Anne Martino shared plans to exit her role as chief marketing officer of Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health. Chief Growth Officer Joe Dant will provide interim executive leadership to the organization’s marketing and communications team.

53. Rob Anderson, CEO of Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center, shared plans to resign March 26. COO Philip Reber was appointed interim CEO.

Feb. 28 to March 6

1. Erin Yale was named president and COO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England’s Women and Infants Hospital in Providence.

2. Richard McKenzie, DO, was appointed chief medical officer for Littleton (N.H.) Regional Healthcare.

3. Anthony Warmuth was appointed vice president of safety and quality at Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.

4. Daniel Miller, MD, was appointed vice president of quality and chief quality officer for Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System.

5. Rose Goick-Saddler, MSN, RN, will serve MyMichigan medical centers in Standish and Tawas.

6. Shane Hunt, RN, will serve MyMichigan Medical Center Saginaw.

7. Jessica McEwen, MSN, RN, will serve MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.

8. Donna Hyland, CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will retire later this year. Patrick Frias, MD — currently co-president and CEO of Rady Children’s Health in Southern California — was named her successor.

9. Parikshet Babber, MD, was named chief medical officer for San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare.

10. Leigh Holston exited her role as CEO of Holly Hill Hospital in Raleigh, N.C., and was appointed interim CEO of Peachford Hospital in Atlanta.

11. James Webster was named system chief of police and director of emergency management for Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health.

12. Irena Zuanic was appointed dual chief nursing officer and COO at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles.

13. Sean Daniel, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of two critical access hospitals in Tennessee: Highpoint Health-Trousdale in Hartsville and Highpoint Health-Riverview in Carthage.

14. Carlos Prieto, DrPH, was appointed chief operating and strategy officer for Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

15. Jason Mouzakes, MD, was named president and CEO of Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Hospital.

16. Valbona Schwab was appointed executive vice president and chief investment officer at Dallas-based Children’s Health.

17. Kevin Tabb, MD, shared plans to step down as president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health in Massachusetts.

18. Ashley Carlucci, DNP, RN, was named chief nurse executive of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.

19. Jennifer Davis was appointed chief IT business and program management officer at Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health.

20. Connette Gill, MSN, RN, was named assistant chief nursing officer at Carilion Medical Center.

21. Rosemarie Fernandez, MD, was appointed chair of the department of emergency medicine for Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic.

22. Habib Samady, MD, was appointed senior vice president and Carilion’s inaugural director of the Cardiovascular Institute.

23. Grant Greenberg, MD, was appointed chair of the department of family and community medicine at Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

24. Gina Butcher was appointed CFO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

25. Debbie Spielman assumed an expanded role as SVP, CEO of Women’s & Children’s at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

26. Traci Jennings assumed an expanded role as SVP, COO of Erlanger Medical Group at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

27. Merrianne Kennedy assumed an expanded role as VP of diagnostic imaging at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

28. Julia Friedman assumed an expanded role as VP of pharmacy services at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

29. Gina Rhan assumed an expanded role as VP of physical therapy services at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

30. Heather Penney assumed an expanded role as VP and controller at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

31. Layla Mollette assumed an expanded role as vice president of total rewards at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

32. Cinnamon Mathews assumed an expanded role as SVP and chief information officer at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

33. Patrice Batchelor assumed an expanded role as SVP and chief marketing and communications officer at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

34. Cheryl Barrett assumed an expanded role as VP of case management at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

35. Julia Brandt assumed an expanded role as VP of wound care/enterostomal therapy/HBO/VAT at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

36. Emilia Jones assumed an expanded role as VP of patient and employee experience at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

37. Eileen Shrum assumed an expanded role as VP of quality at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

38. Adam Schreader assumed an expanded role as SVP, CEO of East and North at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

39. Tripp Stephens assumed an expanded role as SVP of facilities, engineering and contracted support services at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

40. Adam Royer assumed an expanded role as SVP and COO of Baroness at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

41. Mark Arneson assumed an expanded role as VP of laboratory services at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

42. Terry Ellis assumed an expanded role as VP of respiratory services at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

43. Chris Spady assumed an expanded role as SVP of revenue cycle at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

44. James Mason assumed an expanded role as VP of payer relations and contract performance at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

45. Jeff Loy assumed an expanded role as VP of supply chain management at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

46. Adam Fall assumed an expanded role as VP, corporate medical director and revenue integrity, at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

47. Martin Gilbert assumed an expanded role as VP of financial planning and analytics at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

48. Jeff Woodard assumed an expanded role as EVP and chief legal officer at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

49. Mark Stafne assumed an expanded role as SVP of strategy, innovation and business development at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger.

50. Andrew Manzer was appointed interim CEO of Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based North Star Health Alliance. Three other leaders were dismissed as part of a broader restructuring.

51. Robert Boos was named senior vice president of revenue cycle at Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health.

52. Collin Brathwaite, MD, was appointed system chief of bariatric surgery and chair of surgery at Northwell’s Plainview (N.Y.) Hospital.

53. Sean McCallister was named interim CEO of RiverPeak Health, a nonprofit, community-owned hospital and clinic under construction in Riverton, Wyo.

54. Nicole Garlinghouse was appointed CFO of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

55. Kofi Cash, DSc, joined Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health as director of operations at Bartow (Fla.) Regional Medical Center,

56. Matt Huff was named executive vice president and CFO for Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

57. Todd Krass retired as CEO of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

58. Marissa Jamarik, DNP, RN, was appointed vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital.

59. Ginger Madden was appointed chief people officer of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, effective in April.

60. Curtis Horstman, DO, was named chief medical officer for West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare.

61. Stuart Rabinowitz, who was appointed board chair at the Nassau Health Care Corp., which oversees Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., shared plans to resign.

62. Faye Collins, DNP, RN, was appointed market chief nursing officer of UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison, Wis.

63. Brooks Rizzo, MSN, RN, was named COO of North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville, Miss.

64. Jay Merry was named executive director of revenue cycle for Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children’s.

65. Caitlin Broek was named director of information technology and clinical informatics at Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System.

66. Gregory Turner was named CFO of Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health.

67. Jatin Motiwal was named senior vice president for York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health’s central region.

68. Todd Sandman was appointed senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain region.

69. John Forester was appointed interim president and CEO of WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, W.Va.

70. Anna Michelle Brandt was appointed president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa.

71. Melissa McClintock was appointed chief clinical and operations officer at Turtle Lake, N.D.-based Northland Health Centers.

72. Julie Wagner was appointed human resources director at Turtle Lake, N.D.-based Northland Health Centers.

73. Kelly Murray retired as chief workforce officer at Turtle Lake, N.D.-based Northland Health Centers.

74. Kathy Jobes was appointed chief information security officer at Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children’s Health Care System.

75. Jonathan Marmur, MD, was named chair of the cardiology department at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in the Queens borough of New York City.

Feb. 21-27

1. R. Erick Hawkins was named CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

2. Lori Feltner, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tenn.

3. Natalie Whitmer, COO of HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., stepped down from her role.

4. Russ Coville III, was named vice president and chief data officer for Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health.

5. Michael Hooper, MD, was named executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Sentara Health.

6. Joseph Gressens, MD, was promoted to vice president and chief medical officer of medical specialties for Sentara Health.

7. Robin Anderson, MD, was promoted to vice president and chief medical officer of primary care for Sentara Health.

8. Gregory Kim, MD, was promoted to vice president and chief medical officer of surgical specialties for Sentara Health.

9. Robert Linton II, MD, joined Sentara Health as chief medical officer at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

10. Jason Wilson, MD, oncology service line medical director, was named clinical chief of Sentara Surgical Specialists.

11. Garrett Blair was named vice president of quality improvement and quality programs for Sentara Health.

12. Erick Vitug was promoted to vice president of neuroscience and orthopedic service lines for Sentara Health.

13. Rachel Carr was promoted to ambulatory CFO for Sentara Health.

14. Jessica Lowder, vice president of operations at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Va., was named vice president and chief of staff to Sentara Health President and CEO Dennis Matheis.

15. Rebecca McMahan was promoted at Sentara Health to vice president of business operations for primary care and medical specialties in Hampton Roads, Va.

16. Bailey Myers was named vice president of operations at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Va.

17. Jennifer Smiley-Gill was promoted at Sentara Health to vice president of business operations for hospital-based specialties in the Northwest Region.

18. Jeff Wills was named director of enterprise security for Sentara Health.

19. Ryan Humphris joined Sentara Health as vice president of HR technologies and solutions.

20. Patricia “Tricia” Tull joined Sentara Health as vice president of compensation.

21. Charles “Chuck” Fisher, DO, was named associate vice president for clinical affairs for Athens-based OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.

22. Michelle McGrory, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital.

23. Kristie Finney was appointed president of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Va.

24. Gina Rodriguez was named senior vice president and chief development officer for Chicago-based Rush University System for Health.

25. Joshua Baldobinos was named COO of Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital.

26. Mike Trachta was appointed president and CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

27. Dana Moore retired as interim CIO of Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth, Texas.

28. Tushar Somani was appointed senior vice president of acute operations for Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter’s Health Partners.

29. Kenneth Rose, president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.), stepped down from his role.

30. Kevin Rinks was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn.

31. Dena Caltrider was named vice president of operations for HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

32. Trevor Brand was named CEO of Sutter Health’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, which operates campuses in Berkeley and Oakland, Calif.

33. Lindy White was named CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

34. Christopher Wilson, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

35. Reid Adams, MD, was named inaugural chief medical officer of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

36. Rosemary Pitts was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Columbus-based OhioHealth.

37. Lisa Wooten was named CFO of Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare.

38. Neil Teatsorth, CHRO of San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M., shared plans to retire.

39. Justin Doss was named COO of Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp.

40. Augusto “Gus” Sepulveda, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. Luke’s Health’s Houston market and Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center.

41. Joseph Marino was appointed CFO of Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center.

42. Cameron Duncan was named chief advocacy officer of Ascension Texas.

43. Midori Kondo, PharmD, was appointed vice president of applications and chief applications officer at UCSF Health in San Francisco.

Feb. 14-20

1. Aldwin Lindsay, executive vice president and CFO of Washington, D.C.-based Children’s National Hospital, shared plans to retire.

2. Brent Matthewson, former chief data officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health, was named to the same role at the Maryland Insurance Administration.

3. Bryce Carder was named senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Phoenix-based Banner Health.

4. Henry Knoop, PA, was named vice president of strategy and growth for Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

5. Jennifer Hecox was named director of patient experience for Bassett Healthcare Network.

6. Jason Caron, MD, stepped into his role as president and CEO of Sanford Health in Bemidji (Minn.).

7. Svetlana Lipyanskaya was appointed the next CEO of Maimonides Health, pending formal approval of a partnership that would bring the New York City-based system under NYC Health + Hospitals.

8. Shelly Schorer, California CFO at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, accepted a role as the system’s South region CFO.

9. Kelly DeBolt, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant.

10. Krista Curell, RN, was appointed president of the University of Chicago Medical Center.

11. Melissa Butler was appointed COO of HCA Healthcare’s Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage.

12. Yvonne Schofield was named vice president of operations at Alaska Regional Hospital.

13. Montana Miller was appointed vice president of human resources at Alaska Regional Hospital.

14. Mike Davis, MSN, was named vice president of quality at Alaska Regional Hospital.

15. James Downing, MD, shared plans to step down as president and CEO of Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital later this year. He will transition into a faculty role within the institution’s Department of Global Pediatric Medicine.

16. Eric VanderVeen was named CFO of Holland (Mich.) Hospital.

17. Karen Stuerenberg was appointed vice president of communications and chief communications officer at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

18. Devon Bennett, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

19. Christopher Cordero joined Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas as its new COO.

20. Thomas Kruse was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.

21. Annabelle Seippel-Hunt was appointed associate vice president of denials management and revenue integrity at Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health.

22. Jay Howard was named senior vice president and chief legal officer at Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health.

23. Timothy Shultz was promoted to vice president, deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer at Stormont Vail Health.

24. Ijeoma Carol Nwelue, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio.

25. Ian Stewart was named COO of Laurinburg, N.C.-based Scotland Health Care System.

26. Teresa Tonthat was appointed chief digital and information officer of Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children’s Health Care System.

27. Nathanael Torres was appointed CFO of AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach (Fla.).

28. Jen Azuri-Humm was appointed vice president of talent acquisition and provider recruitment at Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

29. Jennifer Stehman was named vice president of HR strategy and consulting at Baystate Health.

30. Joanne Horvath was appointed vice president of operational finance at Emplify Health, dually headquartered in Green Bay and La Crosse, Wis.

31. Ed Keough was named CFO of Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata, Calif.

32. Carol Grove, DNP, RN, was named assistant vice president of patient care services at Martinsburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center.

33. Tonya Washington, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Washington, D.C.-based Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health.

34. Robert Coscione was named vice president of managed care at Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

35. Tiffany Harrison was appointed CFO of Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic.

36. Nimitt Patel, MD, was appointed medical administrative director of Cleveland-based MetroHealth System’s division of trauma, critical care, burns and acute care surgery. He will co-lead the division under the system’s new dyad structure at its level 1 trauma center.

37. Laura Kreiner, MD, was named medical clinical director of MetroHealth System’s division of trauma, critical care, burns and acute care surgery. She will co-lead the division with Dr. Patel under the new dyad structure.

38. Eric Cecava, president and CEO of McLaren Port Huron (Mich.), will take a leave of absence to focus on personal health matters.Tim Vargas, president and CEO of McLaren Lapeer Region, will assume leadership responsibilities on an interim basis to ensure continuity of operations.

39. Odette Perriel was named senior vice president of support services at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

40. Marty Guthmiller shared plans to retire as CEO of Orange City (Iowa) Area Health System.

41. David Zaas, MD, was named CEO of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

42. Robert Boos shared plans to exit his role as vice president, chief revenue officer at Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health.

43. Sharon Zobel, BSN, RN, was appointed vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill.

44. Richard Lofgren, MD, inaugural president and CEO of Oklahoma City-based OU Health, will retire effective June 30. Jonathan Curtright, MBA, MHA, the system’s current COO, will succeed Dr. Lofgren as president and CEO effective July 1, 2026, as part of a board-approved succession plan.

45. Aaron Wootton was named vice president of IT and CIO at Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health.

46. Douglas Koch exited his role as CEO of Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center. Scott Smith, MD, was named interim president and CEO.

47. Robert Carvajal was named chief information security officer at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

48. Murry Ford was named vice president of revenue cycle at Kettering (Ohio) Health.

49. Heather Ash, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

50. Angela Anderson was appointed CHRO of Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan, Ohio.

51. Russ Williams was named president of Intermountain Health Nevada Children’s Hospital, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health’s planned children’s hospital in Las Vegas.

52. Will Whiting was named senior associate vice president and chief development officer for The University of Texas at Austin’s academic health system and its anchor, Dell Medical School.

53. Jeffrey Roberts was named executive director of safety, security, emergency management and public affairs for Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System.

Feb. 7-13

1. DeVry Anderson, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Texas.

2. Tedd Comerford was appointed senior vice president of supply chain for Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health’s clinical enterprise.

3. Jenny Juchtzer was appointed vice president of payer contracting for Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

4. Kyle Grate was named president overseeing SSM Health’s facilities in St. Charles County, which is northwest of St. Louis.

5. Jerry Rumph was named president of SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.

6. Jake Brooks was named president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo.

7. Don Carpenter was appointed CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

8. Michael Barber was named CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

9. Carisa Buegler was appointed president of New Ulm (Minn.) Medical Center.

10. Natalie Rodriguez was named CEO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

11. Brian Levine, MD, was promoted to chief academic officer at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

12. Brigid Toyne-Barfoot, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

13. Steven Michaud has shared plans to retire as president of the Maine Hospital Association. Jeffrey Austin will succeed him.

14. Alina Moran was appointed CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, a 545-bed teaching hospital in the Queens borough of New York City.

15. Joel Leone joined Savannah, Ga.-based Memorial Health as its new COO.

16. Carolyn Leja, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nurse of Trinity Health Grand Rapids in Michigan.

17. Nicholas Strait, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Trinity Health Muskegon, Shelby and Grand Haven hospitals in Michigan.

18. Gregory Piper was appointed president of Beacon Allegan, a 25-bed critical access hospital in southwest Michigan.

19. Jeremy Riley was appointed CEO of Early Medical Center, a critical access hospital in Blakely, Ga.

20. Gerald Wydro, MD, was named chief medical officer of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., and Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia.

21. Maulin Shah, MD, was named senior vice president and chief health information officer for Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

22. Kevin Briggs was named president of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C.

23. Grant Rush was named president of the future Novant Health Scotts Hill Medical Center in Scotts Hill, N.C.

24. Mike Swick, president and CEO of Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System, will retire in July after more than 25 years of service to the organization and community. Lynn Carpenter, president and COO, was selected as the organization’s next president and CEO.

25. . Caren Lewis, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

26. Joe Malas was appointed executive vice president and CFO for Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center.

27. Tim Calahan, MD, is leaving Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine after four years as chief technology officer.

28. Daniel Salazar was named CFO of San Antonio, Texas-based Northeast Baptist Hospital.

29. Nisha Morris was promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

30. Mike Bowers was appointed president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals in Northern California.

31. Dennis Leber, PhD, was appointed chief information security officer of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

32. Scott Bearrows was appointed vice president of finance and CFO for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital.

33. Christy Pehanich was appointed assistant vice president of revenue cycle process improvement at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

34. Abhishek Dosi was appointed senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Golden Gate Service Area.

35. Cory Darling was named president and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

36. Marc Lemon was named COO of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth’s specialty hospital division.

37. Armando Bonheur, Jr. was named vice president of operations at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.

38. Robyn Miller, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center.

39. Adam Smith was named Wisconsin CFO for Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System.

40. Navneet Dang, MD, was named chief medical officer of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger’s hospitals.

41. Brett Walker, MD, stepped down as associate chief medical information officer at Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

42. Greg Beilman, MD, was named CEO of Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Physicians after serving as interim CEO since July.

Jan. 30-Feb. 6

1. Brett Waress was named vice president of strategy and service lines for AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) and AdventHealth Polk in Columbus, N.C.

2. Tracey Crandall was named CHRO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

3. Carmela Coyle plans to retire in 2027 as president and CEO of the California Hospital Association.

4. Jared Stimpson was named vice president of critical access hospitals at Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.

5. Ellis Hawkins was named president of Ascension Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

6. Carrie Dunford was appointed chief clinical shared services officer of Intermountain Health.

7. Julie Nix was named CEO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health, effective April 1.

8. Kimberly Blaha was named president and chief administrative officer of Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix.

9. Nilay Shah, PhD, was named chief strategy officer at The University of Texas at Austin’s academic health system.

10. Hunter Nostrant was named COO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

11. Chuck Sherwin was appointed market president for MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alma, Clare, Midland and Mt. Pleasant.

12. Mike Erickson was named market president for MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alpena, Saginaw, Standish, Tawas and Towne Centre.

13. Robin Kobayashi was appointed chief people strategy officer of Honolulu-based The Queen’s Health System.

14. Joe Wysock was named vice president of facilities for Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.

15. Bob Barrett was appointed president of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Healthcare’s Western division.

16. Dean Mazzoni was named president and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.).

17. Charlene Boyer, DHA, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Syringa Hospital & Clinics in Grangeville, Idaho, effective March 1.

18. Abby Bray was named vice president of operations at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, Ga.

19. C. Alan Scott, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

20. Victor Waters, MD, was named chief medical officer at University Medical Center at El Paso (Texas).

21. Mike Anderes was named managing director of Ballad Ventures, part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.

22. Shelby Arveson was appointed senior vice president of finance for Phoenix-based Banner Health.

23. Matthew Warren was named vice president of revenue operations at Birmingham, Ala.-based SCA Health.

24. Beth Allen was appointed CFO for the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

25. Josh Gill was named COO of Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center.

26. David Quirke was appointed chief digital and information officer for Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health Network.

27. Traci Nordberg was named CHRO of The University of Texas at Austin’s academic health system.

28. Carolyn Schneider retired as CHRO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.

29. Timothy Quinn, MD, plans to retire April 3 as president and CEO of Mercy Cedar Rapids (Iowa).

30. Daniel Frattarelli, MD, was named chief physician executive of UToledo (Ohio) Health.

31. Pete Sosenko was appointed vice president of supply chain at Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy.

32. Michael Nagowski plans to retire July 1 as CEO of Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health.

33. Deidre Franzese was named vice president of system financial shared services at Clearwater, Fla.-based Baycare.

34. Dominic Paris was appointed vice president of finance and divisional CFO for affiliate operations at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health.

35. Joe Hurshe exited his role as president of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich.

36. Deb Rudquist, RN, is retiring as president of Amery (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic.

37. Randy Davis was named president of Vanderbilt Clarksville (Tenn.) Hospital.

38. Adrienne Moore, DrPH, was appointed senior vice president of strategy and growth for Phoenix-based Banner Health.

39. Liz Sellers, MSN, stepped down as CEO of Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colo., for a new CEO role out of state.

40. Steve Hannah was named interim CEO of Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colo.

41. Mary Williamson was appointed CFO of CenterPointe Hospital of Columbia (Mo.).

42. Norman Spence was named president of Kettering Health Hamilton (Ohio).

43. Harish Rengarajan, MD, was named chief medical executive of Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif.

44. John Maschger was named vice president of revenue cycle for Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health.

45. Lina Scroggins was named chief product officer of Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy Health.

46. Gordon Groschl was named vice president and chief information security officer at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

47. Lawrence Ward, MD, was named chief medical officer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health’s medical group.

48. Clara Blitch was named CHRO of Birmingham-based Children’s of Alabama.

49. Sharleen Betancourt, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio.

50. Deborah Berini was named chief executive of Anchorage-based Providence Alaska.

51. Carl Little was named CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital.

52. Susan Newton was named vice president of finance for St. Louis-based Ascension’s Florida market.

53. Balavenkatesh Kanna, MD, was appointed CEO and vice president of hospital affairs at University Hospital at Downstate in New York City.

Jan. 24-30

1. Melissa Lozano, MD, was appointed system medical director of women’s health for Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health.

2. Patrick Shannon was appointed CEO of MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M.

3. Susan Newton was named vice president of finance for Ascension’s Florida market.

4. Divya Pathak, chief data and AI officer of NYC Health + Hospitals, is leaving the New York City-based system.

5. Carolyn Petties was appointed market director of human resources at Edinburg-based South Texas Health System.

6. Kendra Meza, BSN, RN, was appointed COO of Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

7. Carlos Migoya shared plans to step down as CEO of Miami-based Jackson Health System. David Zambrana, PhD, DNP, RN, Jackson’s current president and COO, was selected as Mr. Migoya’s successor.

8. Michael Vaccaro, DNP, RN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nursing and clinical operations officer for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

9. Anika Gardenhire, RN, was appointed chief digital and information office at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine.

10. Virpal Donley, RN, was named vice president and associate chief nursing executive of UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento.

11. Brett Altman plans to retire as CEO of Atlantic, Iowa-based Cass Health on Jan. 1, 2027.

12. Casey Fleckenstein, BSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, Ga.

13. John Lazarus, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla).

14. Jessica Brown, MSN, RN, was appointed site administrator for Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C.

15. Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, shared plans to retire as president of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health.

16. Brittany Casey was named chief quality officer at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, La.

17. Brian Walch was appointed president and chief hospital executive of Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, N.J.

18. Lacey Bredehoeft-Fiene was appointed vice president of financial services and CFO at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

19. Dan Bowen was appointed president of Orlando Health Sebastian (Fla.) River Hospital.

20. Kevin Strecker shared plans to depart his role as CEO of the Ascension Via Christi Ministry market in the Wichita, Kan., area. Jason Alexander, who formerly served as CEO of Ascension Alabama, was named interim CEO of Ascension Via Christi.

21. Jim Engler was named executive vice president, chief of staff and chief governance office at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

22. Sarah Matlin was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health.

23. Taylor Hamilton was appointed chief digital officer at Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health.

24. Kevin Abel, president of Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health, shared plans to step down from his role.

25. Richard Duvall, president and CEO of Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based North Star Health Alliance, resigned amid a workforce reduction affecting more than 100 positions.

26. Idorenyin Carter was named director of finance at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth.

27. Pranav Kachhi, MD, was appointed chief of staff at Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital.

28. Joel Helmke was named CEO of the Knight Cancer Group at the Knight Cancer Institute at Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

29. Alison Dulfer was appointed CEO of Woodland Springs Behavioral Health in Conroe, Texas.

30. Geoffrey Hall was named CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital in Tacoma, Wash.

31. Ellen Moss was appointed CEO of University Hospitals Avon (Ohio) Rehabilitation Hospital and University Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospital in Beachwood, Ohio.

32. Bruce Tassin was named CEO of Centerpoint Health-Georgetown and Centerpoint Health-Versailles in Kentucky.

33. Vera Yigle-Kaljob, MD, was appointed CEO of Triangle Springs, a behavioral health hospital in Raleigh, N.C.

34. Kristin Gardner, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center in Cambridge, Ohio.

35. Chris Johnson, vice president of revenue cycle management at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, retired.

36. Randa Perkins, MD, was named chief health information officer at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.

37. Jamie Mack is returning to Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals as vice president and CFO after departing the system two decades ago.

38. Benjamin “BJ” Predum was named Central Coast market president at Dignity Health.

39. Kayleen Harandi was appointed vice president of managed care contracting at Salinas (Calif.) Valley Health.

40. Anita Chou was appointed finance officer for the Southern California Network at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

41. Jim Bradley was appointed CEO of Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson, Calif.

42. Tom Parker stepped down as CEO of Mammoth Hospital in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., after announcing his impending retirement. CFO Melanie Van Winkle was selected as interim CEO.

43. Teresa Perry was named CFO at UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).

44. Loree Ching was appointed CFO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health Medical Associates.

Jan. 19-23

1. Laura Lay was named senior director of revenue cycle for Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health.

2. Seanna-Kaye Denham Wilks, PhD was appointed chief operations officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/McKinney, a 320-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in New York City.

3. Warren Whitney was promoted to chief administrative officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

4. Chad Moore was appointed vice president of managed care for Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System.

5. Rachel Stanley, MD, was named physician in chief at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford.

6. Neil Veloso was named vice president of innovation and technology commercialization at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

7. Grace Davis was appointed executive vice president and chief external affairs officer at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

8. Cindy Rollenhagen was named senior vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health.

9. Jenn Schwartz was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

10. Sarah Goncher was appointed chief legal officer and corporate secretary at ChristianaCare.

11. Mark Hayes was appointed senior vice president of government relations for Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif.

12. Susan Burroughs was appointed COO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center.

13. Thomas (Mac) Marlow was named vice president and chief digital and information officer for Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth.

14. Janice Walker, DHA, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing officer at Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health.

15. Josh Gill was appointed COO of Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

16. Katie Hile, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at UNC Health Wayne in Goldsboro, N.C.

17. Joel Rose, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at UNC Health Wayne.

18. Gelareh Zadeh, MD, PhD, was appointed David C. and Flora C. Pratt Distinguished Chief Medical Officer of Mayo Clinic Platform.

19. Adam Schreader, MSN, was named CEO of Erlanger East and Erlanger North Hospitals, both in Chattanooga, Tenn.

20. Shana Scales was named chief human resources officer at Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System.

21. Troy Moore was appointed CEO of Ellinwood (Kan.) Hospital and Clinic.

22. Warren Moore was named president and COO of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

23. Kristen Kruszewski, PharmD, was named chief pharmacy officer for Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

24. Holly Schienke, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for McLaren Lapeer (Mich.) Region.

25. Tom Hood was named interim CEO of Marysville, Kan.-based Community Memorial Healthcare.

26. Tom Parker shared plans to retire as CEO of Mammoth Hospital in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

27. Caitlin Lewis was appointed CEO of AdventHealth East Orlando (Fla.).

28. Anne Marie McDonald, EdD, RN, was named chief nursing executive at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.

29. Peggy Norton-Rosko, DNP, RN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

30. John Castaneda was appointed vice president of Human Resources for HCA Houston Healthcare.

31. Sister M. Mikela Meidl, BSN, was named president of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.

32. Todd Manion was named chair of revenue cycle for Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

33. Jim Marcotte was appointed vice president of mergers and acquisitions and partnership development strategy implementation at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

34. Matthew Partridge was appointed senior vice president of finance and treasury at Milwaukee, Wis.-based Froedtert ThedaCare.

35. Lisa DeKezel, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Ray County Hospital and Healthcare in Richmond, Mo.

Jan. 10-16

1. Chris Boukas, RN, was named COO of Paris (Texas) Regional Health.

2. Drew Citrin was named CEO of Atmore (Ala.) Community Hospital.

3. Alice Issai was named president of Adventist Health’s Southern California Network.

4. Daniel Fontoura, was named president of Adventist Health White Memorial and Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello in California.

5. Kristie Ross, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and the children’s market at Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

6. Lindsay Goldammer, RN, MSN, was appointed interim chief nursing officer of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

7. Tony Coleman shared plans to step down as CEO of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C. Kimberlee Daniels was named interim CEO at Cedar Hill.

8. Ryan Cameron was named executive vice president and chief information and innovation officer at Children’s Nebraska in Omaha.

9. Nikki McLain was appointed CFO of Piedmont Augusta (Ga.)’s clinical hub.

10. Michael Hales was named CFO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Plans.

11. Ryan Longman, MD, was named chief of obstetrics and gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York City.

12. Rick Naegler was appointed regional CEO of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare’s four hospitals in Missouri and Kansas.

13. Carrie Brewton, MSN, was appointed COO of Russellville, Ark.-based St. Mary’s Regional Health System.

14. Beth Leonard was appointed senior vice president and chief public affairs officer at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

15. Chuck DiBello was named vice president of operations for Morgantown, W. Va.-based WVU Medicine’s Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W. Va. and Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, W. Va.

16. Michael Weiss, DO, vice president of population health for Rady Children’s Health in Orange County (Calif.), was named the Clavis Foundation Chair for Wellness.

17. Scott Nordlund was appointed executive vice president of corporate development and partnerships at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

18. Bernie Rice, senior vice president and CIO of Nemours Children’s Health, based in Jacksonville, Fla., shared plans to step down.

19. Patrick Guy was named director of human resources at Troy (Ala.) Regional Medical Center.

20. Katie Scott, MSN, RN, was appointed COO of Ascension Providence in Waco, Texas.

21. Erica Rossitto, BSN, RN, was appointed senior vice president and chief nurse executive at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

22. Denten Park exited his role as CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet’s Massachusetts market.

23. Adam Bracks now serves as interim CEO of St. Vincent.

24. Paul Davis was named president of contracting and managed care at St. Louis-based Mercy.

25. Jodi Coombs, BSN, RN, exited her role as interim CEO of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. Claire Alminde, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, was appointed acting president.

26. Kristopher Russell was named CFO of Idaho Falls-based Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

27. Allison Sours was named president and CEO of Graham Health System in Canton, Ill.

28. Jonathan Brouk was named president and COO of Milwaukee-based Children’s Wisconsin.

29. Jill Payne, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Health.

30. Jeremy Mercer was named CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

31. Bryan Kleibscheidel exited his role as vice president of finance for Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.

32. Misty Brackett was appointed vice president of the consolidated business office at Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.

33. Amanda Maggard was appointed chief people officer of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s multi-state division.

34. Thomas Klemond, MD, stepped down as interim CEO of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare. J. Kevin Croston, MD, former CEO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health, and former Hennepin County Administrator David Hough — who had been co-leading Hennepin Healthcare’s stabilization efforts — were appointed co-interim administrators.

35. Jose Rosado, MD, was named chief medical officer at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach (Fla.).

36. Art Vasquez was named president of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health’s newly aligned North Region.

37. Shawn McKenzie, CEO of Chester, Calif.-based Seneca Healthcare District, shared plans to retire. Brady Haynes, the district’s COO, will succeed Mr. McKenzie.

38. Timothy Riddell, MD, was named executive vice president and COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

39. Kiran Mysore was named chief analytics officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, based in Albuquerque, N.M.

40. Patrick Kerrwood was appointed CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, Ill.

41. Georgia Jones was named revenue cycle director of Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge, Ga.

42. Kayla Fogg Tidwell was appointed COO of AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Fla.

43. Justin Inglett was named CFO of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center.

44. Brian Johnson, MD, was named medical director and chief population health officer for Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network’s clinically integrated network, Physician Partners of Western PA.

45. Lou Baverso, AHN’s COO, was named interim president of AHN West Penn until a permanent successor is selected.

46. Saad Mahmood, DO, was appointed chief medical officer at AHN Allegheny General Hospital.

47. Alan Murdock, MD, was named interim network director of trauma at AHN.

48. Giath Shari, MD, was appointed CMO of AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pa.

49. Christine Guillory was appointed chief legal officer of Atlanta-based Grady Health System.

50. Ronnie Daves was appointed CEO of McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning, S.C.

51. Terrie Poe, DNP, was appointed chief nursing executive of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

52. Craig Carstens was named CFO of Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital.

53. David Fox was named vice president and administrator of Stone County Medical Center in Mountain View, Ark.

54. Michael Mewhirter was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.).

55. Anna Noonan, RN, shared plans to retire as president and COO of Berlin, Vt.-based Central Vermont Medical Center.

56. Adam Thunell was named CEO of Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital.

57. Jessica Williamson was appointed CFO of Bainbridge, Ga.-based Memorial Hospital and Manor.

58. Steve LeBlond was appointed chief information and digital officer of Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health.

59. Shelby Arveson exited her role as CFO of Providence South Division in Southern California.

60. Amanda Soesbe was appointed vice president of finance and CFO at Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center.

61. John Corman, MD, was named president of Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Health.

62. Mark Smith was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Littleton in Colorado.

63. Sabrina Kidd, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

64. Joe Kim, MD, was named chief medical officer of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.

65. Arjun Bhatia was named vice president of revenue cycle transformation at Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.

Jan. 3-9

1. Eric Liston was named regional president for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health’s Canyons Region.

2. Craig Connors was appointed vice president of revenue cycle and payer relations at Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health.

3. Steven Luther was appointed CEO of Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Ky.

4. Wendy Fielding was appointed CFO of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.

5. Donna Roach, CIO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health, added the title of system chief digital information officer.

6. Nanette Logan, DNP, exited her role as CEO of Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va. Ben Brown is her successor.

7. David Wylie was appointed CFO of Waycross, Ga.-based Memorial Satilla Health.

8. Sabrina Kidd, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

9. Grace Taylor was appointed president of UCHealth Greeley (Colo.) Hospital.

10. Brett Spenst was named senior executive officer for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain region.

11. David Weis was named president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain region.

12. Susan Brooks, BSN, RN, was named executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

13. Allison Schuler, MSN, was appointed CEO and chief nursing officer of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala in Kosciusko, Miss.

14. Robert Cavagnol, MD, was appointed president for Carle Health’s Bloomington-Normal Service Area.

15. Neva Spencer, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

16. Adam Thacker took the helm as CEO of Good Samaritan in Vincennes, Ind.

17. Amanda de los Reyes was named vice president of revenue cycle at Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

18. Aaron Martin was appointed CFO of Medical City Plano (Texas) and Medical City Sachse (Texas), a campus of Medical City Plano.

19. Nina Pacheco was appointed vice president and system compliance officer at Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.

20. Jason Pilant was appointed president and chief administrative officer of Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tenn.

21. Kim Baugh was named CFO of Share Medical Center in Alva, Okla.

22. Peter Ostasewski was named executive vice president and CFO of Towson, Md.-based GBMC HealthCare.

23. Samantha Crandall, PhD, RN, was named senior vice president of quality and patient safety at GBMC HealthCare.

24. Aaron Kuehn was named CFO of Scott County Health System in Scott City, Kan.

25. Chirag Choudhary, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, which is part of the health system’s Florida market.

26. Chip Hubbs, president and CEO of Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health, shared plans to retire in January 2027.

27. Peter Hull was named enterprisewide chief communications and marketing officer at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

28. Tommy Ibrahim, MD, was named executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

29. Susan Sauder was named chief executive of Medford, Ore.-based Providence Southern Oregon Service Area.

30. Autumn McFann was named CFO of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

31. Christian Pass was named CFO of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.

32. Marcee Chmait was appointed head of emerging opportunities and ventures at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

33. Carolyn Jackson was named president and COO of Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I.

34. Mike Yost retired as chief marketing officer of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

35. . Kelli Ferry was appointed executive vice president and chief legal officer at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

36. Rebekah Artman, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital in North Carolina.

37. Jonathan Kyriacou was named president and CEO of Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center.

38. Amanda Vick, BSN, was appointed CEO of Lander, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care.

39. Michele Williams, MD, was named chief medical officer at Methodist Fremont Health in Nebraska.

40. Doug Zehner was appointed executive vice president and system CFO of Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Health.

41. Rick Lyman retired from his role as senior vice president of enterprise revenue cycle management at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

42. Tori Bowers was appointed CFO of Abilene, Kan.-based Memorial Health System.

43. Michele Hasselblad, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital.

44. Nelson So was named COO of Wellstar Columbia County Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.

45. Susan Collins was named vice president of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger’s venture capital arm, Geisinger Ventures.

46. Ellie Michael was appointed COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn.

47. E. Misa Ewing, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn.

48. Eric Paul was appointed president of Ascension Saint Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, Tenn.

49. Eric Greenfield, DO, was appointed chief medical officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

50. Joshua Ramsey, MD, was appointed chief medical officer for East Regional Hospitals at Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas.

51. Doug Hoban was named interim CFO of Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital.

52. Benny Stover was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth.

53. Rich Rogers retired from his role as senior vice president and CIO of Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health.

54. Craig McGhee was appointed regional administrator for the West region at Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children’s.

55. Raju Iyer was named CFO of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health.

56. Terence French was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health.

57. Stephen Leffler, MD, was named CEO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health.

58. Megan Powe was appointed COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

59. Terrence Wooten was named president of Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

60. Oscar Lahoud, MD, was named chief medical officer of NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

61. Julie Smith was appointed service area CFO for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

62. Chris Spady was named senior vice president of revenue cycle at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

63. Chris Lewis‘s role was expanded to regional CFO of Chicago-based Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital and Evanston, Ill.-based Saint Francis Hospital.

64. Brian Day was named CFO of St. Louis-based Mercy.

65. Thomas Gullatt, MD, will retire in January 2027 from his role as president of FMOL Health | St. Francis in Monroe, La.

Jan. 1-2

1. Dave Cole, vice chair of the Center for Digital Health at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is stepping down from his role.

2. Ebony Boulware, MD, stepped into the role of chief academic officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

3. Michele Williams, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at Methodist Fremont (Neb.) Health.

4. Anthony Sunzeri was named CFO of Fort Lauderdale-based Florida Medical Center.

5. Tom Hammerton, president of the OSF HealthCare Foundation and chief development officer of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, shared plans to retire.

6. Jason Plamondon, MSN, RN, was appointed chief administrative officer of Providence Seaside (Ore.) Hospital.

7. Tommy Ibrahim, MD, was named an executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

8. Mir Wasif Ali, MD, was elected chief of staff at Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.

9. Tamar Goldblatt was named vice president of payer revenue strategy and contracting at St. Louis-based Ascension.

10. Whitney Staub-Juergens, RN, was named COO for digital transformation and innovation at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

11. Jennifer Yartym was appointed president of Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital.

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