Wellstar Georgia hospital names COO ahead of August opening

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System has named a COO for its new $272 million hospital set to open in August.

Nelson So was appointed COO of Wellstar Columbia County Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., in September. A retired colonel with the Army Medical Service Corps, he brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience and oversees all aspects of the hospital, according to a Sept. 8 Wellstar news release shared with Becker’s.

The hospital will expand services, teams and career pathways, according to a Jan. 1 LinkedIn post from Wellstar.

The hospital will include 100 inpatient beds, six operating rooms and a 19-room emergency department. The campus will also feature a medical office building with 11 outpatient clinics.

Construction began in April 2024.