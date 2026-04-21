Novant Health taps chief growth officer

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health named Richard Divers senior vice president and chief growth officer, effective April 13.

Mr. Divers will lead enterprise growth strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and expansion initiatives aimed at improving access to and affordability of care, according to an April 20 news release.

He most recently served as a managing director at EY-Parthenon, where he advised health systems on growth strategy, integration planning and corporate development.

Mr. Divers brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare strategy and transactions across nonprofit health systems, physician practices and ambulatory platforms.

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