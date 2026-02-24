Kaleida Health executive to join St. Peter’s Health Partners

Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter’s Health Partners has appointed Tushar Somani as senior vice president of acute operations, effective March 30.

Mr. Somani brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in acute care and health system operations, according to a Feb. 24 health system news release shared with Becker’s. He most recently served as COO of Kaleida Health’s Buffalo (N.Y.) General Medical Center, where he led more than 1,300 colleagues. He previously served as COO at Beth Israel Lahey Health Winchester Hospital in Massachusetts.

From 2017 to 2022, Mr. Somani served as regional vice president of administrative services at St. Peter’s Health Partners, leading a team of more than 1,500 colleagues across laboratory services, medical imaging, facilities, supply chain, construction and design, environmental services, food and nutrition, patient transport, couriers, security and safety. During his tenure, he delivered multimillion-dollar financial savings and advanced regional service integration across acute, long-term care and ambulatory settings.

In his new role, he will oversee all hospital operations across St. Peter’s Health Partners.

The system employs 11,000 employees across more than 185 locations and is a member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.