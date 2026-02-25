Advocate hospital taps new COO

Joshua Baldobinos has been named chief operating officer at Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital, according to a Feb. 24 LinkedIn post.

The hospital is part of Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Baldobinos served as vice president of operations for Advocate South Suburban Hospital, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also served as assistant CEO at NW Health – Porter in Valparaiso, Ind., part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.