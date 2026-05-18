UT Dell Medical Center names 1st AI chief

Hongfang Liu, PhD, has been named the inaugural chief translational AI and informatics officer of UT Dell Medical Center, a soon-to-be-built academic medical center in Austin, Texas.

Dr. Liu will also be the first chair of the newly established Department of Quantitative and Systems Health Sciences at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. The department officially launches Aug. 31, while ground is expected to be broken on the multibillion-dollar medical center — which leaders have dubbed an “AI-native facility — later this year.

Dr. Liu, who started at UT Austin on May 18, most recently spent three years in AI leadership roles at UT Health Houston. She also worked at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic for more than 12 years in various informatics positions.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.