HCA Texas system taps regional VP of HR

Andy Leveque has been appointed regional vice president of human resources at Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

Mr. Leveque has spent the past eight years with HCA HealthONE in Denver, he wrote in an April 22 LinkedIn post. Both systems are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

He most recently served as regional vice president of human resources at HCA HealthONE, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Medical City Healthcare operates 22 North Texas hospitals, nine off-campus emergency rooms and 15 ambulatory surgery centers.

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