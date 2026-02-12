ChristianaCare names chief academic officer

Brian Levine, MD, has been promoted to chief academic officer at ChristianaCare, where he will oversee the system’s graduate medical education programs and broader clinical workforce training efforts.

In the role, Dr. Levine will oversee 38 residency and fellowship programs with 315 physicians in training. He will also lead programming for allied health training programs and physician assistant education, according to a Feb. 12 news release.

Dr. Levine has spent nearly two decades in leadership roles at the Newark, Del.-based system. Since 2018, he has served as associate chief academic officer. Prior to that, he spent six years as program director of the system’s emergency medicine residency.

ChristianaCare also appointed Dr. Levine as intellectual property administrator. In that capacity, he will oversee the system’s intellectual property policies, including review of inventions and other innovations developed within the organization and decisions related to commercialization.

ChristianaCare is one of the largest community-based academic medical centers in the country and the largest between Philadelphia and Baltimore, with 1,039 beds.