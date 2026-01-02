OSF chief development officer to retire

Tom Hammerton, president of the OSF HealthCare Foundation and chief development officer of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, will retire from his role April 3, 2026.

Mr. Hammerton has spent 17 years with the health system, including 12 years leading the foundation. Under his leadership, OSF launched several major capital campaigns that supported projects such as OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center, Almost Home Kids and the OSF Cancer Institute.

He played a key role in building OSF’s philanthropic strategy and strengthening donor engagement. During his tenure, the foundation’s assets grew from about $30 million to nearly $400 million, backed by partnerships with donors and financial firms.

OSF said it will launch a national search for his successor. Mr. Hammerton will remain in his role through the transition, with a focus on maintaining donor relationships and supporting onboarding efforts.