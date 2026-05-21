HCA hospital CEO heads to ScionHealth

Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth has appointed Colin O’Sullivan senior vice president for specialty hospital operations for its East region.

In the role, Mr. O’Sullivan oversees strategic planning and operations for 21 Kindred Hospitals and Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals across Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, according to a May 20 health system news release.

Mr. O’Sullivan most recently served as CEO of HCA Healthcare Colleton Hospital in Walterboro, S.C. Before joining Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, he served as CEO of Advanced Dallas Hospital and Clinics, where he led the startup hospital to sustainable operations.

Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Sullivan spent nearly a decade as executive vice president of Cornerstone Healthcare Group, overseeing a portfolio of hospitals acquired by ScionHealth in 2023.

Kindred Hospitals, part of ScionHealth, operates more than 50 long-term acute care hospitals and rehabilitation facilities across 16 states.

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