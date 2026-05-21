Intermountain digital engagement VP steps down

Mona Baset, vice president of digital engagement at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, is stepping down from her role.

Ms. Baset announced her departure in a May 20 LinkedIn post.

She has served in the role since April 2022. Ms. Baset said she will take a career break.

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