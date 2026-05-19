Dana-Farber taps finance, strategy chief

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has appointed Ivan Samstein executive vice president and chief finance and business strategy officer.

Mr. Samstein will step into the role Sept. 8, according to a May 19 news release from Dana-Farber.

He will also oversee information services and external affairs, the release said.

Mr. Samstein currently serves as enterprise CFO for University of Chicago Medicine and the University of Chicago.

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