Providence names new chief health information officer

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has named Maulin Shah, MD, senior vice president and chief health information officer.

Dr. Shah shared the news in a Feb. 10 LinkedIn post.

“Stepping into this role strikes me as less about a new title and more about an important responsibility — maximizing the value of clinical technology to drive better care, strengthen financial stability and reduce administrative burden,” he wrote.

Dr. Shah previously served as chief medical information officer of Providence since 2023.