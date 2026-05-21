Lifepoint New Mexico hospital taps CEO

Michael Covert has been named CEO of Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center, effective June 15.

Mr. Covert will succeed Bob Singletary, who has served as interim CEO since March, according to a May 21 hospital news release.

Mr. Covert most recently served as COO of Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, where he supported operations for the organization’s five-hospital system.

His previous leadership experience also includes roles at Houston-based CHI St. Luke’s Health System, Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health and Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System.

Los Alamos Medical Center is a 47-bed acute care facility and part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

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