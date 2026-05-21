Highmark Health taps chief development officer

Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health named Mandy Ranalli chief development officer, leading fundraising activities for Allegheny Health Network.

Ms. Ranalli joined Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network from the Children’s National Hospital Foundation in Washington, D.C., where she most recently served as vice president of major and principal giving, according to an April 21 health system news release.

Before joining Children’s National Hospital Foundation, Ms. Ranalli held fundraising and leadership roles at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation from 2007 to 2019, including positions overseeing major, principal and corporate engagement programs.

She also spent three years at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds for children’s hospitals and pediatric programs in the U.S. and Canada, including Erie, Pa.-based AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

In her new role, Ms. Ranalli will oversee fundraising strategy and operations for AHN’s existing trusts, including the Alle-Kiski Medical Center Trust, Forbes Health Foundation, Saint Vincent Hospital Foundation for Health and Human Services, Suburban Health Foundation and the Western Pennsylvania Hospital Foundation.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.