Harris Health taps new vice president of local public policy and government relations

Lindsay Lanagan has been named vice president of local public policy and government relations at Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health, according to a May 21 LinkedIn post.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Lanagan served as associate vice chancellor of government relations for health at the University of Houston, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also served as vice president of government relations and public affairs for Houston-based Legacy Community Health.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.