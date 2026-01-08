Indiana hospital names 10th CEO in organization’s history

Adam Thacker took the helm Jan. 7 as CEO of Good Samaritan in Vincennes, Ind., marking the 10th chief executive in the hospital’s 118-year history, according to a news release.

Mr. Thacker has been with the hospital since 2013, when he joined as vice president of professional services. He later served as COO and, most recently, as president and chief administrative officer beginning in January 2025.

He succeeds Rob McLin, who retired after leading the organization for several years.

In the release, Mr. Thacker said his priorities include ensuring caregivers have the necessary tools and support to deliver high-quality care, strengthening physician alignment, and enhancing both employee and patient engagement through digital tools. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining Good Samaritan’s independence.

The 158-bed hospital employs about 1,800 people.