Beebe Healthcare names chief philanthropy officer of medical foundation

Sheila Bravo has been appointed senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer of the Beebe Medical Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., effective May 4, according to an April 23 news release.

Ms. Bravo joins Beebe Medical Foundation from the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement, where she served as president and CEO. She previously served as executive director of the Rehoboth Art League.

Beebe Healthcare is a three-campus system.

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