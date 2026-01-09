FMOL Health hospital president to retire

Thomas Gullatt, MD, will retire in January 2027 from his role as president of FMOL Health | St. Francis in Monroe, La.



The hospital anchors the North Louisiana market within Baton Rouge, La.-based FMOL Health.

Dr. Gullatt began his career at the health system in 1989 as a pulmonary and critical care physician and has since held multiple leadership roles, according to his LinkedIn profile. As president of the North Louisiana market, he led St. Francis Medical Center through a period of growth and operational improvements, strengthening its reputation for high-quality, community-focused care, FMOL Health said in a Jan. 9 news release.

To support a smooth transition, FMOL Health has named Jeremy Tinnerello, MSN, RN, — current president of St. Dominic Health in Jackson, Miss. — as regional president over both the North Louisiana and Jackson markets. Mr. Tinnerello will continue in his current role while also overseeing the leadership transition in Monroe and assisting in the selection of a new hospital president.

Dr. Gullatt will remain in his position through early 2027 and stay involved in the search for his successor, the release said.