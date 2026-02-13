Renown Health names VP of payer contracting

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health has promoted Jenny Juchtzer to vice president of payer contracting.

Ms. Juchtzer has spent nearly two decades at Renown, according to a Jan. 22 news release from the health system. She most recently served as head of payer contracting, where she led all managed care negotiations for hospital and professional services, developed innovative contracting models and strengthened long-term relationships with payers, brokers and employer groups.

In her new role, Ms. Juchtzer will continue to lead all hospital and professional managed care contracting. She will oversee payer negotiations, reimbursement strategy and value-based contracting initiatives.

“Jenny’s promotion reflects her exceptional leadership, strategic expertise, and unwavering commitment to Renown’s mission,” CFO Anna Loomis said in the release. “She brings a strong command of payer strategy, deep analytical insight, and trusted relationships across the payer landscape that are critical as healthcare reimbursement models continue to evolve.”