Tennessee hospital taps president, chief administrative officer

Jason Pilant has been appointed president and chief administrative officer of Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tenn. He stepped into the role Jan. 1.

Mr. Pilant succeeded Randy Davis and will oversee hospital operations, collaborate with system leadership on strategic goals and support growth initiatives at the hospital, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health.

He most recently served as president and chief administrative officer of Covenant Health Roane in Harriman, Tenn., for the past eight years.