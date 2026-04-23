Idaho hospital creates COO-CNO role

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, appointed Angela Green, BSN, to the newly created chief nursing officer and chief operating officer role, the hospital said in an April 21 Facebook post.

Ms. Green brings more than 15 years of senior healthcare leadership experience and has served in the dual role on an interim basis for the past six months.

She was initially transferred to the hospital from ScionHealth, a Louisville, Ky.-based health system, to fill the COO role on an interim basis, according to the Lewiston Tribune. She later applied for the permanent position after “falling in love with the community, city and staff,” she told the publication.

In her new role, Ms. Green will oversee pharmacy, respiratory services, laboratory, and quality and learning, as well as a newly created assistant chief nursing officer position, the Tribune reported.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is the largest full-service hospital between Boise, Idaho, and Spokane, Wash., with more than 100 board-certified physicians and providers, according to its website. The Catholic hospital is a founding member of ScionHealth.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.