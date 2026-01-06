IU Health chief marketing officer retires

Mike Yost has retired as chief marketing officer of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

Mr. Yost joined the now-16-hospital system in 2009 after working in branding for pharma giant Eli Lilly for over 11 years.

“You will never meet a more genuine, loyal, or team-oriented executive than Mike Yost,” Jeremy Rogers, vice president of digital marketing and experience at IU Health, posted on LinkedIn in late December. “He doesn’t espouse terms like servant leadership, he just lives them every day.”

In 2023, Mr. Yost told Becker’s he was particularly proud of a campaign that reached out to more than 55,000 women eligible for breast cancer screenings, with almost half of them responding and getting screened. “Marketing oftentimes is just thought of as going out and advertising and building your brand, right?” he said. “We also have a huge impact on patients and patient outcomes.”